Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Catching Guide

Nothing is better than kicking back and collecting some adorable critters and thankfully there’s a whopping 80 bugs and 80 fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will need to catch if they want to 100% complete their museum. This guide will detail all 80 fish complete with images and where to find them seasonally for the northern hemisphere. Since the title is newly released, this fishing guide will still be regularly updated as we obtain new information. All fish will also be listed in the order they appear in the Critterpedia.

New to Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the addition of fish bait. This can be crafted by digging up the Manila Clams on the beach which are found squirting water from the sand. While not necessary to catch fish, it can help greatly when looking for rare or area specific fish as it’s a guaranteed fish spawn every time bait is thrown in the water.

Anyone looking to swoop some bugs up should also check out the bug catching guide here.

1. Bitterling



The Bitterling appears in rivers starting from November and available until the end of March. They come out all times of day with a small shadow.

2. Pale Chub



The Pale Chub appears in rivers all year round. They come out from 9am and will keep appearing until 4pm with a small shadow.

3. Crucian Carp



The Crucian Carp appears in rivers all year round. They come out all times of day with a medium shadow.

4. Dace



The Dace appears in rivers all year round. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a medium shadow.

5. Carp



The Carp appears in ponds all year round. They come out all times of day with a large shadow.

6. Koi



The Koi appears in ponds all year round. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a large shadow.

7. Goldfish



The Goldfish appears in ponds all year round. They come out all times of day with a small shadow.

8. Pop-Eyed Golfish



The Pop-Eyed Goldfish appears all year round. They come out from 9am to 4pm with a small shadow.

9. Ranchu Goldfish



The Ranchu Goldfish appears all year round. They come out from 9am to 4pm with a small shadow.

10. ???

11. Crawfish



The Crawfish appears in ponds from April to September.

12. ???

13. ???

14. Tadpole



The Tadpole appears in ponds from March to July. They come out all times of day with an extra small shadow.

15. ???

16. Freshwater Goby



The Freshwater Goby appears in rivers all year round. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a small shadow.

17. Loach



The Loach appears in rivers from March to May. They come out all times of day with a small shadow.

18. ???

19. ???

20. Bluegill



The Bluegill appears in rivers all year round. They come out from 9am to 4pm with a small shadow.

21. Yellow Perch



The Yellow Perch appears in rivers from October to March. They come out all times of day with a medium shadow.

22. Black Bass



The Black Bass appears in rivers all year round. They come out all times of day with a large shadow.

23. ???

24. ???

25. ???

26. ???

27. Cherry Salmon



The Cherry Salmon appears in clifftop rivers from March to June and September to November. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a medium shadow.

28. Char



The Char appears in clifftop rivers from March to June and September to November. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a medium shadow.

29. Golden Trout



The Golden Trout appears in clifftop rivers from March to June and September to November. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a medium shadow.

30. Stringfish



The Stringfish appears in clifftop rivers from December to March. They come out from 4pm to 9am with a large shadow.

31. Salmon



The Salmon appears in the river mouth in September.

32. ???

33. ???

34. ???

35. ???

36. ???

37. ???

38. Neon Tetra



The Neon Tetra appears in the river from April to November.

39. ???

40. ???