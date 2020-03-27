Maestro Nobuo Uematsu Bares it All in Dandy Dungeon DLC

Comedic rogue-lite Dandy Dungeon will soon receive an free update that will appeal to fans of music, Final Fantasy, and players alike. The legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu has collaborated with the title to show off his best asserts. The update, Dandy Dungeon II: The Phantom Bride more than doubles the size of the game with over 90 dungeon types, over 560 weapons and armor, and over 260 monsters.

Additionally, over 130 new musical tracks have been added as well as Heavens Door–a 99 floor, post-game challenge dungeon. To add to the mayhem, Uematsu will appear as a new boss challenge for players slacking off on their music lessons! This massive free update will arrive on April 2. Dandy Dungeon is available now for Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and PC.