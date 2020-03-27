My Friend Pedro Leaps Onto PS4 Next Week

Last year, indie developer DeadToast Entertainment released their debut title, a chaotic and not entirely sane side scrolling shoot-em-up with slow motion, skateboards and a talking banana.

The fast-paced shooter/platformer originally launched on Switch and PC on June 20, before making its way to Xbox One on December 5, but now DeadToast is looking to make My Friend Pedro fully available on all modern platforms starting next week, when the game arrives on PS4 on April 2. This version, like the Xbox One version, will launch with the Code Yellow update, which adds fourteen game modifiers and a speedrun timer alongside other enhancements.

For more on My Friend Pedro, check out our review, which calls it “graceful horrific violence at its finest.”