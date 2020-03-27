New Resident Evil 3 Trailer Released Today

Capcom has released a new trailer for the remake of Resident Evil 3. This trailer showcases Jill Valentine, Carlos and even the evolved Nemesis. The trailer also begins with some gameplay footage from the multiplayer add-on Resident Evil: Resistance. Jill will also be added as a playable survivor in Resistance in a future update. Resident Evil 3 will launch on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The beta for the multiplayer Resistance also begins later today and lasts until launch. Check out the trailer below.