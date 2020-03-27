Predator Hunting Grounds Trial Goes Live Later Today

The Predator Hunting Grounds trial will be live at 8PM EST, today. This trial will last through Sunday and is available on the PlayStation 4 and on PC via the Epic Games Store. IllFonic is the developer behind the game and also developed Friday the 13th: The Game. The team at IllFonic has commented that the game size on the PS4 will be 11GB while the PC version will come in at about 16GB. The game also cannot be pre-loaded, so interested players will need to wait until 8PM EST to download the title. Predator Hunting Grounds also supports crossplay between the two platforms.