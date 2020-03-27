World War Z is Currently Free on Epic Games Store

Every weekend since its inception, the Epic Games Store offers free games for players to keep with no strings attached. Players just need the launcher installed. This weekend, Epic is offering one of the bigger titles for free. World War Z, the zombie action game that is loosely based on the movie (which was very loosely based on the book), is the free game for users of the service. This title feels like a homage to the legendary Left 4 Dead. The latest update for World War Z also includes cross play with Xbox One players.