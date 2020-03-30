Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Reportedly Launches March 31

The long rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster might finally have a release date.

Back in 2018, a rumor persisted that Activision was prepping a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster. It was set to be campaign-only, and launch that spring. However, the game never materialized, and all we got in 2018 was Call of Duty: WWII DLC and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. What happened to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered? Well, it looks like Activision was waiting for the perfect time.

PlayStation Store Germany leaked details about the game, including its title, release date, and a trailer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered apparently launches March 31. As the title suggests, the remaster only includes the campaign portion of the game. It appears unlikely that multiplayer and Spec Ops will get the same treatment.

According to Eurogamer’s sources, Activision has been sitting on this remaster for a while now. Now appears to be the right time to release it considering Modern Warfare’s revival in 2019, and the recent reintroduction of Ghost, a key character in Modern Warfare 2. As for the remaster itself, the leaked listing said the same sports ‘improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and more.’

We’ll let you know when Activision makes an announcement regarding the remaster.