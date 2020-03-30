Mr. Driller DrillLand Digs Into Nintendo Switch June 25

Quite a few curious announcements came out during Nintendo’s most-recent Direct Mini. Hotly anticipated titles like Panzer Dragoon: Remake made their debut on the store as the Direct went live, and unexpected ports like BioShock and XCOM came to light. Even more obscure series like the mostly Japan-only series Mr. Driller got some attention. As of June 25, western puzzle fans will have the chance to enjoy Mr. Driller DrillLand, a remaster of a Gamecube-era title of the same name. Check out all the details below:

Mr. Driller DrillLand invites players to come enjoy a secret, underground amusement park themed entirely around drilling (of course). There are five different attractions to challenge with the unique abilities of six different characters. Mr. Driller DrillLand also supports local multiplayer with up to four players. Fans can either pair up or duke it out free-for-all style in both a direct battle mode and a racing mode. The game even includes a casual mode for those who just want just want to sit back and enjoy drilling into the depths at their own pace.

Mr. Driller DrillLand launches for PC and Nintendo Switch on June 25.