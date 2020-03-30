NieR Replicant to be Rebuilt for PS4, Xbox One, PC

Square Enix today fully revealed that the cult-classic NieR Replicant is being rebuilt for current-gen platforms.

Officially titled NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, this re-imagining of the 2010 third-person action-RPG marks the first time western players can officially play it. In 2010, Square Enix released two different versions of NieR, Replicant on PS3 and Gestalt on Xbox 360. When it came time to port the game to the west, the Square Enix opted to release the Gestalt version. The main difference between the versions revolved around the player character’s age and their relationship to Yonah.

NieR Replicant puts players in the shows of a young man braving a dark, apocalyptic world to save his sister from a deadly disease. Toylogic is handling the development alongside director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… launches on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. No word yet on when it might drop. It’s sequel, NieR: Automata, is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.