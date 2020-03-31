Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Available Now on PS4

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Beenox today released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on PS4.

The leaks from yesterday were true. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is indeed real and available for purchase now, at least on PS4. A remaster of the campaign only, it features HDR support, improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more. Beenox handled development of the remaster.

Those who purchase the game on any platform get the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The bundle includes the UDT Ghost Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a new finishing move, a voice quip, an animated calling card, an emblem, and to Battle Pass tier skips. To clarify, you get these items immediately whether you purchase or pre-purchase on any platform.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now on PS4 for $19.99. Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on when it launches on Xbox One and PC.