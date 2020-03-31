Gamescom 2020 to Expand Digital Presence as On-Site Events Remain Uncertain

Gamescom 2020 is planned to go ahead in some, albeit more digital/online-focused, capacity, it’s been confirmed. The organizers of the Cologne-based games convention for developers and consumers alike, have today made reassurances that Gamescom would not suffer the same fate as GDC or E3, following increasing global concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak which has prevented hundreds of public events around the world, from taking place. The event, as the German Games Industry Association states, will still take place at its previously-planned dates between August 25 – August 29, though the event is currently being tailored to focus more on digital events and livestreams as a precaution.

“In view of the Corona crisis, we are now expanding all digital formats at full speed so that Gamescom 2020 can at least take place digitally in any case.” Felix Falk, Managing Director of the event states. “We already reach millions of Gamescom fans worldwide with the global show Gamescom: Opening Night Live…further expansion of our digital strategy is the way to go right now.” An evaluation and final decision as to the event’s on-site presence will, the organizers state, take place sometime in mid-May. It’s unclear on whether this might in fact result in the event being postponed until sometime later in the year — as has been the case with GDC — or cancelled entirely as was the case with this year’s expected E3 showing.