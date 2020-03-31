Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Chariot (Ryuji Sakamoto)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|2
|Punk Talk
|If negotiations with an upbeat Shadow fails, you can try again.
|3
|Follow Up
|Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.
|4
|Stealth Dash
|Makes you less likely to be found in the Metaverse while dashing.
|6
|Harisen Recovery
|Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.
|7
|Insta-kill
|When encountering a weak Shadow, you may destroy it immediately.
|8
|Endure
|Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining.
|9
|Protect
|Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack.
|MAX
|Second Awakening
|Transforms his Persona into a mythological trickster.
|ROYAL
|Second Awakening R
|Fuse with the mythological Trickster, awakening its true power.
Rank 2
|Response 1
|I’m counting on you. +3
|You seem pretty excited. +3
|…Help with what? +2
|Response 2
|What about them? +0
|And then you punched him? +0
|
|Response 3
|Do you want to go back? +2
|Do you regret it? +2
|
|Followup
|You’re already fast enough. +2
|Are your legs okay? +2
|It’s never too late, man. +2
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Let’s not fight. +2
|Want to train with us? +0
|It’s nice to meet you. +0
|Response 2
|Calm down, Ryuji. +3
|Just endure it. +2
|I’ll shut them up. +0
|Followup
|I can’t exactly blame you. +2
|Violence is not the answer. +0
|Yeah, that’d be best. +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Nakaoka? +0
| Are you worried about him? +2
| Just leave him be. +0
|Response 2
|But you’re doing great. +3
|It’s not so bad. +2
|I know how you feel. +3
Rank 5
|Response 1
|A towel? +2
|Protein powder? +3
|
|Response 2
|You seem conflicted. +2
|Do you want to rejoin? +2
|You’re done with them, right? +0
|Response 3
|So he’s short? +2
|So he’s an asshole? +3
|
|Followup
|Don’t worry. I gotcha. +2
|I haven’t agreed to anything.
|Fine, but you’re buying ramen. +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Let’s stay here. +2
|How about Protein Lovers? +2
|We can train at my place. +3
|Response 2
|You guys should trust Nakaoka. +3
|This is no time for arguing. +3
|
|Response 3
|Absolutely. +3
|More or less. +3
|Not in the slightest. +0
|Response 4
|I don’t get it. +0
|Can you explain that? +0
|
|Response 5
|…Huh? +0
|I really don’t understand. +0
|
|Followup
|Sounds like you two were close. +0
|Just like you.
|So he should’ve punched back? +2
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Should we change his heart? +0
|Let’s talk to Takeishi. +3
|Response 2
|I think it’s cool, Ryuji. +3
|Wait, what? +2
|Followup
|Never know until you try +2
|It’s out of our hands. +0
|We’ll use force if we have to. +0
Rank 8
|Response 1
|What if they start fighting? +0
|I doubt they’ll believe you. +0
|Response 2
|Things turned out for the best. +3
|You deserved it. +3
|Response 3
|All I did was watch. +3
|Are you gonna pay me back? +2
|Response 4
|But I was just standing here… +2
|You weren’t cool though. +3
|Followup
|You did a great job. +0
|So. Closed case? +2
|We make a good team too. +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Are you satisfied now? +3
|Not Running? +2
|
|Response 2
|What did you say? +2
|Do you have any time for that? +2
|Don’t do it. +3
|Response 3
|You’re Right. +3
|I never realized that. +3
|
|Response 4
|I agree. +2
|Be more specific. +0
|And where is this place? +0
|Followup
|Congratulations. +2
|Got him under control, how? +0
|Better watch out for them. +2
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|I’m looking forward to it. +3
|We can’t lose either. +3
|Response 2
|You’re welcome. +0
|It’s all because of you. +0