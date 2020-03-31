Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Chariot (Ryuji Sakamoto)

Rank Ability Description

2 Punk Talk If negotiations with an upbeat Shadow fails, you can try again.

3 Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.

4 Stealth Dash Makes you less likely to be found in the Metaverse while dashing.

6 Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.

7 Insta-kill When encountering a weak Shadow, you may destroy it immediately.

8 Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining.

9 Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack.

MAX Second Awakening Transforms his Persona into a mythological trickster.