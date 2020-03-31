Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Chariot (Ryuji Sakamoto)

By

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

Benefits:

Rank Ability Description
2 Punk Talk If negotiations with an upbeat Shadow fails, you can try again.
3 Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.
4 Stealth Dash Makes you less likely to be found in the Metaverse while dashing.
6 Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.
7 Insta-kill When encountering a weak Shadow, you may destroy it immediately.
8 Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining.
9 Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack.
MAX Second Awakening Transforms his Persona into a mythological trickster.
ROYAL Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological Trickster, awakening its true power.

Rank 2

Response 1 I’m counting on you. +3 You seem pretty excited. +3 …Help with what? +2
Response 2 What about them? +0 And then you punched him? +0
Response 3 Do you want to go back? +2 Do you regret it? +2
Followup You’re already fast enough. +2 Are your legs okay? +2 It’s never too late, man. +2


Rank 3

Response 1 Let’s not fight. +2 Want to train with us? +0 It’s nice to meet you. +0
Response 2 Calm down, Ryuji. +3 Just endure it. +2 I’ll shut them up. +0
Followup I can’t exactly blame you. +2 Violence is not the answer. +0 Yeah, that’d be best. +0


Rank 4

Response 1 Nakaoka? +0  Are you worried about him? +2  Just leave him be. +0
Response 2 But you’re doing great. +3 It’s not so bad. +2 I know how you feel. +3

 

Rank 5

Response 1 A towel? +2 Protein powder? +3
Response 2 You seem conflicted. +2 Do you want to rejoin? +2 You’re done with them, right? +0
Response 3 So he’s short? +2 So he’s an asshole? +3
Followup Don’t worry. I gotcha. +2 I haven’t agreed to anything. Fine, but you’re buying ramen. +0


Rank 6

Response 1 Let’s stay here. +2 How about Protein Lovers? +2 We can train at my place. +3
Response 2 You guys should trust Nakaoka. +3 This is no time for arguing. +3
Response 3 Absolutely. +3 More or less. +3 Not in the slightest. +0
Response 4 I don’t get it. +0 Can you explain that? +0
Response 5 …Huh? +0 I really don’t understand. +0
Followup Sounds like you two were close. +0 Just like you. So he should’ve punched back? +2


Rank 7

Response 1 Should we change his heart? +0 Let’s talk to Takeishi. +3
Response 2 I think it’s cool, Ryuji. +3 Wait, what? +2
Followup Never know until you try +2 It’s out of our hands. +0 We’ll use force if we have to. +0


Rank 8

Response 1 What if they start fighting? +0 I doubt they’ll believe you. +0
Response 2 Things turned out for the best. +3 You deserved it. +3
Response 3 All I did was watch. +3 Are you gonna pay me back? +2
Response 4 But I was just standing here… +2 You weren’t cool though. +3
Followup You did a great job. +0 So. Closed case? +2 We make a good team too. +0


Rank 9

Response 1 Are you satisfied now? +3 Not Running? +2
Response 2 What did you say? +2 Do you have any time for that? +2 Don’t do it. +3
Response 3 You’re Right. +3 I never realized that. +3
Response 4 I agree. +2 Be more specific. +0 And where is this place? +0
Followup Congratulations. +2 Got him under control, how? +0 Better watch out for them. +2


Rank MAX

Response 1 I’m looking forward to it. +3 We can’t lose either. +3
Response 2 You’re welcome. +0 It’s all because of you. +0