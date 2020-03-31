Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Councillor (Takuto Maruki)

By

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

Benefits:

Rank Ability Description
2 Detox X When Joker is inflicted with an ailment, he may recover immediately.
3 Flow Chance to receive the effects of Charge and Concentrate at the start of battle.
5 Mindfulness Chance to restore Joker’s SP when it is low.
7 Flow Boost Raises the chance of Flow succeeding.
9 Detox DX Raises the chance of Detox X succeeding.

Rank 2

Response 1 Didn’t have much choice. +0 We made a deal. +2 I’m a little nervous. +2
Response 2 It’s in the past. +0 I’m doing okay now. +0 So much for privacy. +0
Response 3 But it sounds right. +3 Yep. +2 Kinda creeping me out here. +0
Response 4 So… what? +0 I’ll need more details. +0 Uh… +0
Response 5 Well, okay. +2 Better make it worth it. +0 Why me, though? +0

 

Rank 3

Response 1 So they have, huh? +2 You worry too much. +0 Thanks to you, probably. +2
Response 2 Of course. +2 Yeah, for our deal. +2 I forgot. +0
Response 3 When someone betrays me. +0 When I lie. +0 When I get punched. +0
Response 4 That one seems necessary +2 We’d be better off without it. +0 It’s a seed for new loves. +2
Response 5 Did that help? +2 Don’t worry about it. +2
Followup Good work over there. +2 So you’re actually working? +0 Getting to your research now? +0

 

Rank 4

Response 1 Where’s this coming from? +0 What are you talking about? +0
Response 2 I know, right…? +3 It’s not the worst. +0 Talk about a reward. +2
Response 3 That’d be great. +2 Is that possible? +0 Is that what you’re researching? +3
Response 4 …… +0 Are you okay? +0
Response 5 That’s a grand plan. +2 You’re so kind. +2
Response 6 That sounds fun. +3 I’m not the “free labor” type. +0 Nope. +0
Followup I’m completely fine. +2 It’s part of our deal, so… +2 I’m struggling, to be honest. +0

 

Rank 5

Response 1 This looks great! +3 How old do you think I am? +0 I could just take cash… +2
Response 2 The one-cookie container. +0 The ten-cookie container. +0 It was a tie. +0
Response 3 I never considered that. +0 They’re getting played. +2 You know, you’re right. +3
Response 4 My senses lied to me! +2 Hey, as long as it tastes good. +2 It’s a little scary.  +0
Response 5 Not “truth” exactly… +0 I guess so. +2 I don’t know. +0
Followup I really don’t mind. +2 Come on, man. +0 It was thought-provoking. +2

 

Rank 6

Response 1 You wanted to talk? +0 Another cup? +2 We’ve got curry, too. +2
Response 2 I can do that. +3 It’s a deal. +2 I’m not up for this… +0
Response 3 Isn’t that enough? +0 You need more than that? +0
Response 4 So what CAN we do? +0 It’s a hard question… +0 So give up. +2
Response 5 All hearts share some things. +0 What if they’re connected? +0
Response 6 Calm down. +0 Where’s this coming from? +0 Cognitive pscience? +0
Followup Calm down. +2 What’s going on? +2 Heavy breathing? Pervert. +0

 

Rank 7

Response 1 You really are dedicated. +3 Are they even relevant? +3 Are you a fan? +3
Response 2 No idea. +3 As in, removing them? +3 How about you Maruki? +3
Response 3 The change of heart…? +3 …… +3
Response 4 I have no clue. +3 Sounds pretty far-fetched. +3 It’s intriguing. +3

 

Rank 8

Response 1 I’m good on cookies, thanks. +2 What do you mean? +3 Thanks, but I should get going. +0
Response 2 Ooh, really? +3 Can you afford that? +2 Sorry, I prefer sushi. +2
Response 3 Thanks for the food! +3 Self-control much? +0 This is quite the spread. +2
Response 4 I’m his pupil. +2 It’s complicated. +0 We’ve made a deal. +3
Response 5 Congratulations. +3 Way to go. +3
Response 6 I sure do. +3 Let’s celebrate. +3
Response 7 She’s a girlfriend of yours? +0 Who’s Rumi? +0 Should I leave you two to talk? +0
Followup He’s a good friend. +2 Learn some independence. +0 You’ll get the tab next time. +0

 

Rank 9

Response 1 Yeah. +0 Kind of. +0
Response 2 Kind of sad… +3 Is our deal over? +2 Well… take care of yourself. +2

 

Rank MAX

Story Progression