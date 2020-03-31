Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Councillor (Takuto Maruki)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|2
|Detox X
|When Joker is inflicted with an ailment, he may recover immediately.
|3
|Flow
|Chance to receive the effects of Charge and Concentrate at the start of battle.
|5
|Mindfulness
|Chance to restore Joker’s SP when it is low.
|7
|Flow Boost
|Raises the chance of Flow succeeding.
|9
|Detox DX
|Raises the chance of Detox X succeeding.
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Didn’t have much choice. +0
|We made a deal. +2
|I’m a little nervous. +2
|Response 2
|It’s in the past. +0
|I’m doing okay now. +0
|So much for privacy. +0
|Response 3
|But it sounds right. +3
|Yep. +2
|Kinda creeping me out here. +0
|Response 4
|So… what? +0
|I’ll need more details. +0
|Uh… +0
|Response 5
|Well, okay. +2
|Better make it worth it. +0
|Why me, though? +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|So they have, huh? +2
|You worry too much. +0
|Thanks to you, probably. +2
|Response 2
|Of course. +2
|Yeah, for our deal. +2
|I forgot. +0
|Response 3
|When someone betrays me. +0
|When I lie. +0
|When I get punched. +0
|Response 4
|That one seems necessary +2
|We’d be better off without it. +0
|It’s a seed for new loves. +2
|Response 5
|Did that help? +2
|Don’t worry about it. +2
|Followup
|Good work over there. +2
|So you’re actually working? +0
|Getting to your research now? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Where’s this coming from? +0
|What are you talking about? +0
|Response 2
|I know, right…? +3
|It’s not the worst. +0
|Talk about a reward. +2
|Response 3
|That’d be great. +2
|Is that possible? +0
|Is that what you’re researching? +3
|Response 4
|…… +0
|Are you okay? +0
|Response 5
|That’s a grand plan. +2
|You’re so kind. +2
|Response 6
|That sounds fun. +3
|I’m not the “free labor” type. +0
|Nope. +0
|Followup
|I’m completely fine. +2
|It’s part of our deal, so… +2
|I’m struggling, to be honest. +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|This looks great! +3
|How old do you think I am? +0
|I could just take cash… +2
|Response 2
|The one-cookie container. +0
|The ten-cookie container. +0
|It was a tie. +0
|Response 3
|I never considered that. +0
|They’re getting played. +2
|You know, you’re right. +3
|Response 4
|My senses lied to me! +2
|Hey, as long as it tastes good. +2
|It’s a little scary. +0
|Response 5
|Not “truth” exactly… +0
|I guess so. +2
|I don’t know. +0
|Followup
|I really don’t mind. +2
|Come on, man. +0
|It was thought-provoking. +2
Rank 6
|Response 1
|You wanted to talk? +0
|Another cup? +2
|We’ve got curry, too. +2
|Response 2
|I can do that. +3
|It’s a deal. +2
|I’m not up for this… +0
|Response 3
|Isn’t that enough? +0
|You need more than that? +0
|Response 4
|So what CAN we do? +0
|It’s a hard question… +0
|So give up. +2
|Response 5
|All hearts share some things. +0
|What if they’re connected? +0
|Response 6
|Calm down. +0
|Where’s this coming from? +0
|Cognitive pscience? +0
|Followup
|Calm down. +2
|What’s going on? +2
|Heavy breathing? Pervert. +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|You really are dedicated. +3
|Are they even relevant? +3
|Are you a fan? +3
|Response 2
|No idea. +3
|As in, removing them? +3
|How about you Maruki? +3
|Response 3
|The change of heart…? +3
|…… +3
|Response 4
|I have no clue. +3
|Sounds pretty far-fetched. +3
|It’s intriguing. +3
Rank 8
|Response 1
|I’m good on cookies, thanks. +2
|What do you mean? +3
|Thanks, but I should get going. +0
|Response 2
|Ooh, really? +3
|Can you afford that? +2
|Sorry, I prefer sushi. +2
|Response 3
|Thanks for the food! +3
|Self-control much? +0
|This is quite the spread. +2
|Response 4
|I’m his pupil. +2
|It’s complicated. +0
|We’ve made a deal. +3
|Response 5
|Congratulations. +3
|Way to go. +3
|Response 6
|I sure do. +3
|Let’s celebrate. +3
|Response 7
|She’s a girlfriend of yours? +0
|Who’s Rumi? +0
|Should I leave you two to talk? +0
|Followup
|He’s a good friend. +2
|Learn some independence. +0
|You’ll get the tab next time. +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Yeah. +0
|Kind of. +0
|Response 2
|Kind of sad… +3
|Is our deal over? +2
|Well… take care of yourself. +2
Rank MAX
