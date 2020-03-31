Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Death (Tae Takemi)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|1
| Rejuvenation
|Increases the selection of healing items at the clinic.
|3
| Sterilization
|Adds more healing items to the clinic.
|5
| Immunization
|Adds support items to the inventory at the clinic.
|7
| Discount
|Decreases the price for all items sold at the clinic.
|MAX
| Resuscitation
|Increase the selection of revival items at the clinic.
Rank 1
|Followup
|Fine by me. +1
|Please go easy on me. +3
|So many pretty lights… +1
Rank 2
Level 2 Courage Required
|Response 1
|I have a bad heart. +2
|We’re on a date. +0
|I know my rights. +0
|Response 2
|I agree. +2
|Harassment? +0
|The Plague? +0
|Followup
|I’m totally fine. +2
|I feel lightheaded +0
|I think I have superpowers +2
Rank 3
|Response 1
|What was that about? +0
|Was that an emergency? +0
|
|Response 2
|A medical error? +0
|What do you mean? +0
|
|Response 3
|I don’t mind. +2
|Is it true? +0
|I need the medicine. +2
|Followup
|Of course not. +2
|I don’t think I did… +0
|Have you? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|You’ll be OK. +0
|Dr. Takemi will help. +2
|
|Response 2
|You seem happy. +3
|You’re so kind. +2
|Why free? +2
|Followup
|I’ll reflect on my mistakes +2
|But she ended up okay. +0
|Punish me more. +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|They trust you. +0
|Was it really your fault? +0
|
|Response 2
|I had no idea. +0
|It’s not too late. +0
|
|Response 3
|That’s good. +3
|When will it be done? +2
|… “Probably”? +0
|Followup
|About Miwa-chan? +2
|About Oyamada? +0
|About Crawford-Ende’s? +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Well, someone’s popular. +0
|You seem annoyed. +0
|Did something happen? +0
|Response 2
|Having fun? +0
|You ARE a genius. +0
|
|Response 3
|You’re a masochist. +0
|It suits you. +3
|You’re not honest. +2
|Followup
|You can count on me. +2
|I think I’m at my limit… +0
|Anything for you. +2
Rank 7
|Response 1
|This is harassment. +2
|She’s a great doctor. +2
|Please be quiet. +2
|Response 2
|Don’t lose hope. +0
|Let’s ask for details. +0
|…… +0
|Response 3
|Just rest for today. +2
|Anything I can do? +2
|Let’s retaliate. +0
|Response 4
|It was inevitable. +0
|We all do sometimes. +3
|I’m glad you did. +2
Rank 7.5
Level 4 Charm Required
|Response 1
|What about Miwa-chan? +0
|You OK with this? +0
|
|Response 2
|Don’t give up. +0
|Anything you can do? +0
|I’m your ally. +2
|Response 3
|You gonna run away? +0
|And your patients? +0
|
|Response 4
|What’s his full name? +0
|Tell me about him. +0
|
|Response 5
|I won’t do anything. +0
|It’s for my research. +0
|
Rank 8
|Response 1
|Miwa-chan is alive. +0
|Oyamada lied to you. +0
|
|Response 2
|You should hurry. +2
|Let’s get to work, doctor. +3
|It’s not over yet. +3
|Response 3
|It’s for Miwa-chan +3
|It’s for my exams. +2
|It’s for you. +3
|Followup
|I’ll be cheering you on. +2
|Don’t burn yourself out. +0
|Anything else I can do. +2
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Don’t worry about it. +2
|It was for my exams. +2
|It was rough. +3
|Response 2
|That’s troubling. +0
|And your patients? +0
|
|Response 3
|I wanted to see you. +0 (ROMANCE)
|It was for my exams. +0 END
|
|Response 4
|I love you. +2 (ROMANCE)
|What do you think? +0 END
|
|Response 5
|It isn’t a joke. +3 (ROMANCE)
|That sounds good. +0
|
|Followup
|It’s true love. +0
|So did you. +2
|I’ve always loved you. +0
Rank MAX
(ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|Uh, what? +0
|Is that a joke? +0
|
|Response 2
|It’s a coincidence. +0
|I wonder… +2
|So what if it’s true? +0
|Response 3
|What kind? +2
|Yes, please. +3
|