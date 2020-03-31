Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Devil (Ichiko Ohya)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

Benefits:

Rank Ability Description
1 Rumor-filled Scoop Decreases the Security Level when you find a new Safe Room.
4 Shocking Scoop Security Level raises slowly, and lowers upon defeating an ambushed enemy.
5 Unprecedented Scoop Allows you to begin with a low Security Level when infiltrating a Palace.
7 Outrageous Scoop Allows you to begin with an even lower Security Level when infiltrating a Palace.
MAX Legendary Scoop Makes it easier to ambush the enemy, regardless of Security Level.

Rank 1

Followup Thanks +0 Sounds like a good time. +0 Doing what? +0

 

Rank 2

Response 1 Why do you ask? +0 I don’t. +0 Mishima might… +2
Response 2 Worth…? +0 What about their justice? +0
Response 3 I like the atmosphere. +0 It’s for the article. +2 Tell me about that incident. +0


Rank 3

Response 1 Minors couldn’t do that stuff. +0 You might be right. +0 You shouldn’t make assumptions. +2
Response 2 What’s the difference? +0 I’m sure you are. +0
Response 3 Why not change careers? +0 Maybe you should quit. +0
Response 4 What was she accused of? +0 What happened? +0 She was falsely accused? +2


Rank 4

Response 1 What’s this about? +0 She hasn’t done anything wrong. +0
Response 2 Of course we are. +2 Don’t tell anybody. +2
Response 3 Our movie is about to start. +0 That’s enough. +0 We’re dating. Seriously. +0
Followup Leave it to me. +2 That was our deal. +2 Anything for my girlfriend. +0


Rank 5

Response 1 Because of your investigation? +0 Because of your incident? +0 Are you sure we’re the same? +0
Response 2 I’m curious. +0 You can trust me. +0
Response 3 What was the cause of death? +0 Who killed him? +0
Response 4 That sounds like defamation. +2 That’s unforgivable. +3 How’s your search going? +0
Followup I don’t mind. +2 As long as I’m compensated. +0 I did the same to you. +0


Rank 6

Response 1 Did something bad happen? +0 Having trouble at work? +0
Response 2 He must not like you. +2 Did he find out? +0
Response 3 Do you have evidence of that? +0 You should trust in her. +2 You might be right. +0
Response 4 That’s the spirit +2 You’re a great journalist. +2 What about your quota? +0
Followup Glad to hear that. +0 Don’t work yourself to death. +0 I’ll dig up some more for you. +2


Rank 7

Response 1 What was that about? +0 Could it be…? +0
Response 2 Calm down. +2 Don’t let him provoke you. +3 Let’s think of another way. +3
Response 3 You should work on that. +2 You’re charming as you are. +3
Followup That’s the spirit. +2 Sounds tough. +0 Don’t strain yourself. +0


Rank 7.5

Response 1 Like what? +0 You seem tired. +2 So… I have a pet cat… +0
Response 2 What’s the chief’s name? +0 Tell me more about him. +0


Rank 8

Response 1 He reflected on his actions. +0 Aren’t you happy? +0
Response 2 Did I? Can’t remember. +0 Uh, nope. +0
Response 3 I’m glad to hear that. +0 Thank god. +0
Response 4 That’s not like you. +3 You need pursue the truth. +3 I’ll go with you. +3
Followup Good luck. +2 Be careful. +2 Grab a souvenir for me. +0


Rank 9

Response 1 Are you OK? +0 Did you learn the truth? +0
Response 2 What are you going to do? +0 You’re not giving up, are you? +2
Response 3 I can’t leave you. +3 I want to help. +3 I need those articles. +0
Response 4 Of course not. +0 No way. +0
Response 5 I took it seriously. +0 (ROMANCE) I didn’t take it seriously. +0 END
Response 6 I love you, Ichiko. +0 (ROMANCE) I’m just kidding. +0
Followup I wanted to hear your voice. +2 Please don’t dump me. +2 IloveyouIloveyouIloveyou. +0


Rank MAX
(ROMANCE)

Response 1 You’re really earnest. +2 Is that entertainment? +3 You don’t need my info? +0
Response 2 I’m glad to hear that. +3 I’ll read the next issue. +3
Response 3 So you knew all along? +0 It’s just a coincidence. +0 Lala’s the real phantom thief. +0
Response 4 It’s up to you. +3 I want to go to your place. +3