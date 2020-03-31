Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Devil (Ichiko Ohya)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|1
| Rumor-filled Scoop
|Decreases the Security Level when you find a new Safe Room.
|4
| Shocking Scoop
|Security Level raises slowly, and lowers upon defeating an ambushed enemy.
|5
| Unprecedented Scoop
|Allows you to begin with a low Security Level when infiltrating a Palace.
|7
| Outrageous Scoop
|Allows you to begin with an even lower Security Level when infiltrating a Palace.
|MAX
| Legendary Scoop
|Makes it easier to ambush the enemy, regardless of Security Level.
Rank 1
|Followup
|Thanks +0
|Sounds like a good time. +0
|Doing what? +0
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Why do you ask? +0
|I don’t. +0
|Mishima might… +2
|Response 2
|Worth…? +0
|What about their justice? +0
|
|Response 3
|I like the atmosphere. +0
|It’s for the article. +2
|Tell me about that incident. +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Minors couldn’t do that stuff. +0
|You might be right. +0
|You shouldn’t make assumptions. +2
|Response 2
|What’s the difference? +0
|I’m sure you are. +0
|
|Response 3
|Why not change careers? +0
|Maybe you should quit. +0
|
|Response 4
|What was she accused of? +0
|What happened? +0
|She was falsely accused? +2
Rank 4
|Response 1
|What’s this about? +0
|She hasn’t done anything wrong. +0
|
|Response 2
|Of course we are. +2
|Don’t tell anybody. +2
|
|Response 3
|Our movie is about to start. +0
|That’s enough. +0
|We’re dating. Seriously. +0
|Followup
|Leave it to me. +2
|That was our deal. +2
|Anything for my girlfriend. +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|Because of your investigation? +0
|Because of your incident? +0
|Are you sure we’re the same? +0
|Response 2
|I’m curious. +0
|You can trust me. +0
|
|Response 3
|What was the cause of death? +0
|Who killed him? +0
|
|Response 4
|That sounds like defamation. +2
|That’s unforgivable. +3
|How’s your search going? +0
|Followup
|I don’t mind. +2
|As long as I’m compensated. +0
|I did the same to you. +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Did something bad happen? +0
|Having trouble at work? +0
|
|Response 2
|He must not like you. +2
|Did he find out? +0
|
|Response 3
|Do you have evidence of that? +0
|You should trust in her. +2
|You might be right. +0
|Response 4
|That’s the spirit +2
|You’re a great journalist. +2
|What about your quota? +0
|Followup
|Glad to hear that. +0
|Don’t work yourself to death. +0
|I’ll dig up some more for you. +2
Rank 7
|Response 1
|What was that about? +0
|Could it be…? +0
|
|Response 2
|Calm down. +2
|Don’t let him provoke you. +3
|Let’s think of another way. +3
|Response 3
|You should work on that. +2
|You’re charming as you are. +3
|
|Followup
|That’s the spirit. +2
|Sounds tough. +0
|Don’t strain yourself. +0
Rank 7.5
|Response 1
|Like what? +0
|You seem tired. +2
|So… I have a pet cat… +0
|Response 2
|What’s the chief’s name? +0
|Tell me more about him. +0
|
Rank 8
|Response 1
|He reflected on his actions. +0
|Aren’t you happy? +0
|
|Response 2
|Did I? Can’t remember. +0
|Uh, nope. +0
|
|Response 3
|I’m glad to hear that. +0
|Thank god. +0
|
|Response 4
|That’s not like you. +3
|You need pursue the truth. +3
|I’ll go with you. +3
|Followup
|Good luck. +2
|Be careful. +2
|Grab a souvenir for me. +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Are you OK? +0
|Did you learn the truth? +0
|
|Response 2
|What are you going to do? +0
|You’re not giving up, are you? +2
|
|Response 3
|I can’t leave you. +3
|I want to help. +3
|I need those articles. +0
|Response 4
|Of course not. +0
|No way. +0
|
|Response 5
|I took it seriously. +0 (ROMANCE)
|I didn’t take it seriously. +0 END
|
|Response 6
|I love you, Ichiko. +0 (ROMANCE)
|I’m just kidding. +0
|
|Followup
|I wanted to hear your voice. +2
|Please don’t dump me. +2
|IloveyouIloveyouIloveyou. +0
Rank MAX
(ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|You’re really earnest. +2
|Is that entertainment? +3
|You don’t need my info? +0
|Response 2
|I’m glad to hear that. +3
|I’ll read the next issue. +3
|
|Response 3
|So you knew all along? +0
|It’s just a coincidence. +0
|Lala’s the real phantom thief. +0
|Response 4
|It’s up to you. +3
|I want to go to your place. +3
|