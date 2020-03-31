Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Faith (Kasumi Yoshizawa)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|2
|Tumbling
|Allows you to avoid being surround by enemies in Palaces
|4
|Chaines Hook
|Allows you to ambush from a distance by attacking with the grappling hook.
|6
|Follow Up
|Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.
|6
|Fitness Talk
|If negotiation with any kind of Shadow fails, you can try again.
|7
|Harisen Recovery
|Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.
|8
|Endure
|Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining.
|9
|Protect
|Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack.
|MAX
|Second Awakening
|Transforms Person into a mythological trickster.
|ROYAL
|Second Awakening R
|Fuse with the mythological Trickster, awakening its true power.
Rank 2
|Response 1
|We’re just getting started. +2
|Go easy on me. +0
|I’m so done with this. +2
|Response 2
|Next time, then. +2
|You doing okay? +0
|Lucky for me… +0
|Response 3
|I see. +0
|So now…? +0
|Response 4
|No problem. +0
|You sure? +0
|Uh, romantically? +0
|Response 5
|Leave it to me. +0
|Let’s give it a try. +0
|Then follow my lead. +0
|Followup
|Impressive. +2
|Gotta push through it. +0
|You did eat eventually, right? +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Making bento? +3
|Potluck parties? +0
|“This” being…? +0
|Response 2
|I’m touched! +2
|It looks delicious. +2
|Let’s see if it’s good… +0
|Response 3
|Is that all for you? +3
|That seems a little much. +2
|What IS that? +0
|Response 4
|This tastes like… +0
|It’s definitely unique. +2
|It’s… greeeaaat… +0
|Response 5
|Not exactly. +0
|Is there a third option…? +0
|Response 6
|Calm down. +0
|You’re going to get it now? +0
|Response 7
|This works fine as is. +0
|I’m enjoying this. +0
|Let’s just eat. +0
|Response 8
|You could try again sometime? +3
|It happens. +3
|Just keep at it. +3
|Response 9
|That sounds right. +0
|Maybe… +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|You have bad eyesight? +0
|You’re looking to buy? +2
|I have enough glasses. +0
|Response 2
|A pretty modern look. +3
|Not my style. +0
|I look so aloof in these. +2
|Response 3
|Do they suit your dad, though? =0
|I’m not so sure… +0
|Response 4
|Of course. +2
|Let’s keep going. +2
|Sure, whatever. +0
|Response 5
|Trust your instincts. +0
|Don’t overthink it. +0
|Response 6
|Good choice. +2
|I’m sure he’ll love it. +0
|Response 7
|It’s part of our deal. +0
|Not a problem at all. +0
|I expect compensation. +0
|Response 8
|Everyone deals with that. +2
|That’s your slump talking. +0
|Response 9
|Good luck. +0
|We’ll work at it together. +2
|No rush, though. +0
|Followup
|I’m glad to hear that. +2
|You should be more confident. +2
|Of course he is. +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|It’s a surprise, yea. +2
|Not at all. +0
|What are you scheming? +0
|Response 2
|This seems kind of sudden. +0
|If I’m just watching… +0
|Response 3
|It’s a good idea. +2
|Go ahead. I’ll watch. +3
|Maybe stick to gymnastics. +0
|Response 4
|Don’t give up. +0
|Just don’t lose hope. +0
|You can beat this, right? +0
|Response 5
|Congratulations. +3
|I saw! +3
|How’s that feel? +2
|Response 6
|That’s important. +3
|Don’t forget how that feels. +2
|Response 7
|Nicely done. +0
|It’s not over yet. +0
|Followup
|Swimming. +3
|Running. +2
|Gymnastics. +3
Rank 6
Requires Moving Towards the True Ending
|Response 1
|It wasn’t on purpose. +0
|What could you have done? +0
|At least you realize it now. +0
|Response 2
|Don’t beat yourself up. +0
|What’ll you do now? +0
|Calm down. +0
|Response 3
|You two were close, then. +0
|Those must be good memories. +0
|All for ice cream, huh? +0
|Response 4
|… That IS genius. +0
|How old was she again? +0
|Response 5
|She cared about you. +0
|Sounds like tough training. +0
|Response 6
|Why? +0
|I can imagine. +0
|Response 7
|It must have been hard. +0
|What about Kasumi’s feelings? +0
|Sounds like running away. +0
|Response 8
|You have to accept it. +0
|Try not to think about it. +0
|So what happens now? +0
|Response 9
|I will. +0
|I can manage that. +0
|If it’s part of the deal. +0
|Followup
|Do you want to run away? +0
|You have to face it. +3
|So what if it is? +3
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Maybe. +0
|Who Knows? +0
|Were you frustrated? +0
|Response 2
|Is she scary? +0
|Is she strict? +0
|Response 3
|You okay? +3
|That was a big sigh. +0
|She’s a real taskmaster. +0
|Response 4
|That isn’t true. +3
|You need more confidence. +0
|That’s just a mental block. +0
|Response 5
|It’ll be like a duet. +0
|You’ll become stronger. +0
|Response 6
|Of course. +3
|I could watch you forever. +3
|Another love confession? +3
|Followup
|I was internally screaming. +0
|Yeah, it was a breeze. +0
|I love a good challenge. +3
Rank 8
|Response 1
|Walk up to Sumire. +3
|Watch her from a distance. +0
|Slowly walk away. +0
|Response 2
|Look at yourself. +0
|You’re just standing out. +0
|Response 3
|Try to stay positive. +3
|I’m here for you. +3
|It’ll work out. +3
|Response 4
|What is it? +0
|…… +0
|Response 5
|You started it. +0
|What, I can’t look at you? +0
|Response 6
|It looks great. +3
|You look really cute. +3
|I’m in love. +3
|Response 7
|Did I help? +0
|You found your answer? +0
|Response 8
|I see… +0
|So that’s how it was. +0
|Response 9
|That’s how it should be. +3
|Sounds like progress. +3
|Followup
|The airsoft shop. +0
|The resale shop. +3
|Online. +3
Rank 9
|Response 1
|It’s no problem. +3
|We’ll call it holiday hours. +3
|Response 2
|Definitely. +3
|Of course. +3
|Response 3
|Of course I do. +3
|Vaguely… +0
|What about it? +0
|Response 4
|I know you did. +3
|You’re not worthless. +3
|This is a new beginning. +3
|Response 5
|What’s going on? +0
|There’s something else? +0
|Go ahead. +3
|Response 6
|What? +0
|In luh? +0
|Response 7
|Let’s stay friends, okay? +0
|I love you too. +0 (ROMANCE)
|Response 8
|Calm down. +3
|Take your time. +3
|Response 9
|So? Any different? +3
|You are so red right now. +3
|You’re so cute. +3
|Followup
|Get used to it. +3
|Should I hang up…? +0
|That’s just how it is. +0
Rank MAX
(ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|You look radiant today. +0
|Now I’m getting nervous. +0
|Response 2
|It’s all Sumire. +0
|Just watch. +0
|Response 3
|Calm down. +0
|Don’t rush it. +0
|Response 4
|You must be happy. +0
|I’m so relieved. +0
|It’s only natural, Sumire. +0
|Response 5
|And that is…? +3
|What do you mean? +3
|Is it someone you love? +3
|Response 6
|And there’s more to come. +0
|You were amazing out there. +0
|Response 7
|I’ll stop if you want. + 0
|I feel the same way. +0
|I don’t want to let you go. +0
|Followup
|I’m counting on you. +3
|Don’t get ahead of yourself. +3
|We’re our world’s champions. +3