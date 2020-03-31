Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Hermit (Futaba Sakura)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|1
|Moral Support
|Chance to cast Kaja or party-healing magic during battle.
|2
|Mementos Scan
|Chance to fully map the floor of Mementos when entering that floor.
|4
|Position Hack
|Chance to instantly Hold Up enemies when starting a battle.
|6
|Active Support
|Moral Support may now Charge or recover SP.
|7
|Treasure Reboot
|Chance to revive search objects in the area after battle.
|9
|Emergency Shift
|Chance to swap current party with backups when 2 or more people are KO’d.
|MAX
|Final Guard
|Chance to nullify a fatal attack to a current party member.
|MAX
|Second Awakening
|Transforms her Persona into a mythological trickster.
|ROYAL
|Second Awakening R
|Fuse with the mythological Trickster, awakening its true power.
Rank 2
Level 4 Kindness Required
|Response 1
|That wouldn’t solve anything. +0
|That’s a great idea. +2
|
|Response 2
|If we work together. +3
|Want me to help? +2
|I don’t know. +0
|Response 3
|Sounds good to me. +0
|Can you tell me again? Repeat Response
|
|Followup
|I bet it will. +2
|I’m not sure. +0
|Why not ask him directly? +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|I what? +0
|So you’re OK? +0
|I was about to come find you. +3
|Response 2
|Good to see you again. +3
|You’re the one who appeared. +2
|You need to be more careful. +0
|Followup
|It’ll only get tougher. +0
|You will. +0
|We’ll both do our best. +2
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Nope. +2
|Let’s do this together. +3
|If you want. +0
|Response 2
|No, you’re talented. +0
|I bet they were just surprised. +0
|
|Response 3
|Not at all. +2
|Everyone does it. +2
|I think it’s cute. +3
|Followup
|We’ll take it slow. +2
|You need more training. +0
|I’ll help you anytime. +2
Rank 5
|Response 1
|He’s in my class. +0
|Friend might be a bit much. +0
|
|Response 2
|I think you’re right. +3
|No. +0
|Your… what? +2
|Response 3
|What’s an NPC? +2
|Savage. +0
|He’s the protagonist. +3
|Followup
|You did great. +2
|That’s nothing special. +0
|Ding! Level up! +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Were you happy? +2
|That must have been a shock. +3
|How did you react? +0
|Response 2
|You didn’t know any better. +2
|Did you apologize to her? +0
|Sounds like it was her fault. +0
|Response 3
|Understood. +0
|Someone’s pushy today. +0
|
|Followup
|Are you running away again? +2
|Let’s calm down first. +0
|I’m right here with you. +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|What horrible parents. +2
|We have to put a stop to this. +2
|Strange… how? +0
|Response 2
|I’ll do it, for you. +3
|We’ll show them the truth. +3
|Give me some time. +2
Rank 8
|Response 1
|That’s incredible. +3
|I’m glad to hear that. +3
|Did you stutter at all? +2
|Response 2
|You worked really hard too. +3
|You’re making me blush… +2
|Do I get a reward? +0
|Response 3
|Fine by me. +0
|That’s all? +0
|
|Followup
|Congrats. +2
|You’ve still got more. +0
|Want more pats? +2
Rank 9
|Response 1
|You’ve really matured. +3
|What if you get bullied again? +2
|
|Response 2
|That doesn’t sound healthy… +0
|Are you OK, Futaba? +3
|You’re imagining things. +2
|Response 3
|If you want. +2
|No way. +2
|You’re giving up? +0
|Response 4
|Because we’re teammates. +0 END
|Because I love you. +0 (ROMANCE)
|
|Response 5-7
|I would like that / If that’s OK with you. +0
|Um, Hello? / Is something wrong? +0
|Earth to Futaba? / Are you still alive? +0
|Followup
|Instant yakisoba. +0
|Morgana. +0
|Do I really have to say it? +2
Rank MAX
(ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|What are you talking about? +0
|Don’t worry about it. +0
|…Pardoned? +0
|Response 2
|Mission complete. +0
|Nice job, Futaba. +0
|You did great. +0
|Response 3
|I know. +0
|I don’t mind. +0
|I like being close. +0
|Response 4
|What’s wrong. +0
|Come closer. +0
|
|Response 5
|Take your time. +3
|You can do this. +3
|We’ll do it together. +3
|Response 6
|You can’t lose to her. +3
|Do you want a job too? +2
|
|Response 7
|I honor my promises. +0
|Just keep it cheap. +0
|You remember that? +0
|Response 8
|I’m counting on you. +0
|That’s a lot of pressure. +0
|
|Response 9
|You already have that right. +3
|Took you long enough to ask. +3
|I want that right too. +3