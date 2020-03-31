Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Hierophant (Sojiro Sakura)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|1
| Coffee Basics
|Allows you to make coffee which slightly restores SP to one ally.
|4
| Leblanc Curry
|Allows you to make curry that slightly restores SP to all allies.
|6
| Coffee Mastery
|Allows you to make coffee which greatly restores SP to one ally.
|9
| Curry Tips
|Allows you to make curry that moderately restores SP to all allies.
|MAX
| Curry Master
|Allows you to make curry that greatly restores SP to all allies.
Rank 1
|Followup
|Got it. +3
|That was our deal. +2
|It’s the least I can do. +2
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Making coffee. +2
|Hitting on girls. +0
|No idea. +0
|Response 2
|Who was he? +0
|That guy seemed suspicious. +2
|Who’s the “her” he mentioned? +0
|Response 3
|I want the ladies to love me. +2
|I don’t care about that stuff. +0
|
|Followup
|Got it. +2
|Give me a break. +0
|Why’d you call my cell? +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Medium-fine. +2
|Coarse. +0
|Anything goes. +0
|Response 2
|Is it a date? +0
|Is it trouble?? +2
|You don’t want my help anymore? +0
|Followup
|I’m ready to work. +2
|Go easy on me. +0
|Thank you in advance. +2
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Tell me more. +3
|That sounds tough… +0
|It all tastes the same to me. +0
|Response 2
|Run for help +0
|Call Sojiro’s phone +3
|Kick the man out +0
|Followup
|Understood. +2
|I’m kind of nervous… +0
|I’ll kick him out. +0
Rank 5
Restricted Until After 8/22
|Response 1
|It wasn’t bad. +2
|Nothing special. +0
|I think I’m addicted! +3
|Response 2
|She was like Futaba? +2
|She wasn’t normal, huh? +3
|So that’s why you’re a bachelor? +0
|Response 3
|It really paid off in the end. +2
|Almost brings a tear to my eye. +0
|So much history… +0
|Followup
|Sounds good to me. +0
|She needs a balanced diet. +2
|There’s always instant noodles. +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|I admire it. +0
|I’m not impressed. +0
|To each his own. +2
|Response 2
|You’re wrong. +2
|I’m sorry. +0
|Shut your mouth. +3
|Response 3
|Saving Futaba was no mistake. +2
|Just cut your ties with him. +0
|
|Followup
|Is she okay? +0
|Try to relax. +0
|If I can help somehow… +3
Rank 7
MAX Kindness Required
|Response 1
|You might be right. +3
|That’s not true. +0
|They’re still delicious. +0
|Response 2
|Are you alright? +0
|Have you calmed down? +0
|Do you want to talk? +0
|Response 3
|Let’s talk to him. +0
|You should tell him that. +0
|You guys are one awkward duo. +0
|Followup
|I’m truly glad. +0
|You’re welcome. +0
|Feel like a real dad now? +3
Rank 8
|Response 1
|You want my suggestion? +2
|Something with curry. +3
|I can’t decide! +0
|Response 2
|I didn’t do anything wrong. +0
|I was just protecting Futaba. +3
|Sorry. +0
Rank 9
|Response 1
|It’s great. +3
|He’s a bit of a nag. +3
|
|Response 2
|Are you crying? +0
|You have a great daughter. +3
|Congrats. +3
|Followup
|You did great. +3
|Futaba did great. +3
|You two were already family. +2
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|For what? +0
|You guys are religious? +0
|I’m not interested. +0
|Response 2
|Good for you. +3
|Thank you. +3
|