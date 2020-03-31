Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Hierophant (Sojiro Sakura)

Benefits:

Rank Ability Description
1 Coffee Basics Allows you to make coffee which slightly restores SP to one ally.
4 Leblanc Curry Allows you to make curry that slightly restores SP to all allies.
6 Coffee Mastery Allows you to make coffee which greatly restores SP to one ally.
9 Curry Tips Allows you to make curry that moderately restores SP to all allies.
MAX Curry Master Allows you to make curry that greatly restores SP to all allies.

Rank 1

Followup Got it. +3 That was our deal. +2 It’s the least I can do. +2

Rank 2

Response 1 Making coffee. +2 Hitting on girls. +0 No idea. +0
Response 2 Who was he? +0 That guy seemed suspicious. +2 Who’s the “her” he mentioned? +0
Response 3 I want the ladies to love me. +2 I don’t care about that stuff. +0
Followup Got it. +2 Give me a break. +0 Why’d you call my cell? +0


Rank 3

Response 1 Medium-fine. +2 Coarse. +0 Anything goes. +0
Response 2 Is it a date? +0 Is it trouble?? +2 You don’t want my help anymore? +0
Followup I’m ready to work. +2 Go easy on me. +0 Thank you in advance. +2


Rank 4

Response 1 Tell me more. +3 That sounds tough… +0 It all tastes the same to me. +0
Response 2 Run for help +0 Call Sojiro’s phone +3 Kick the man out +0
Followup Understood. +2 I’m kind of nervous… +0 I’ll kick him out. +0


Rank 5

Restricted Until After 8/22

Response 1 It wasn’t bad. +2 Nothing special. +0 I think I’m addicted! +3
Response 2 She was like Futaba? +2 She wasn’t normal, huh? +3 So that’s why you’re a bachelor? +0
Response 3 It really paid off in the end. +2 Almost brings a tear to my eye. +0 So much history… +0
Followup Sounds good to me. +0 She needs a balanced diet. +2 There’s always instant noodles. +0


Rank 6

Response 1 I admire it. +0 I’m not impressed. +0 To each his own. +2
Response 2 You’re wrong. +2 I’m sorry. +0 Shut your mouth. +3
Response 3 Saving Futaba was no mistake. +2 Just cut your ties with him. +0
Followup Is she okay? +0 Try to relax. +0 If I can help somehow… +3


Rank 7

MAX Kindness Required

Response 1 You might be right. +3 That’s not true. +0 They’re still delicious. +0
Response 2 Are you alright? +0 Have you calmed down? +0 Do you want to talk? +0
Response 3 Let’s talk to him. +0 You should tell him that. +0 You guys are one awkward duo. +0
Followup I’m truly glad. +0 You’re welcome. +0 Feel like a real dad now? +3


Rank 8

Response 1 You want my suggestion? +2 Something with curry. +3 I can’t decide! +0
Response 2 I didn’t do anything wrong. +0 I was just protecting Futaba. +3 Sorry. +0


Rank 9

 

Response 1 It’s great. +3 He’s a bit of a nag. +3
Response 2 Are you crying? +0 You have a great daughter. +3 Congrats. +3
Followup You did great. +3 Futaba did great. +3 You two were already family. +2


Rank MAX

Response 1 For what? +0 You guys are religious? +0 I’m not interested. +0
Response 2 Good for you. +3 Thank you. +3