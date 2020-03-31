Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Lovers (Ann Takamaki)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|2
|Girl Talk
|If negotiation with a female Shadow fails, you can try again.
|3
|Follow Up
|Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.
|4
|Sexy Technique <3
|Chance to grab the enemy’s attention and cancel their action.
|5
|Crocodile Tears
|Chance to force enemies to ask for less during negotiations.
|6
|Harisen Recovery
|Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.
|8
|Endure
|Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining.
|9
|Protect
|Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack.
|MAX
|Second Awakening
|Transforms her Persona into a mythological trickster.
|ROYAL
|Second Awakening R
|Fuse with the mythological Trickster, awakening its true power.
Rank 2
Level 2 Kindness Required
|Response 1
|Are you feeling better now? +3
|She’s so strong. +3
|So are you friends again? +2
|Response 2
|You can’t blame yourself. +2
|You might be right. +3
|Response 3
|It was no big deal. +2
|I couldn’t just ignore you. +3
|Response 4
|I’ll help. +3
|Let’s find it together. +3
|Followup
|Of course, You’re my teammate. +2
|Leave it to me. +2
|The no-refills thing again? +2
Rank 3
|Response 1
|How’s that? +0
|You’re amazing. +0
|Response 2
|What kind of stuff…? +0
|That’s your training…? +0
|Response 3
|You’re stupid. +0
|You’re an airhead. +0
|Response 4
|You’re a hard worker. +0
|That response was annoying. +0
|Response 5
|I like you. +2
|I love you. +2
|Can we stop yet? +3
|Response 6
|Listen to me. +0
|This won’t help your heart. +0
|Response 7
|You’re right. +0
|You finally get it. +0
|Response 8
|That’s odd. +2
|Has that happened to you? +3
|
|Are you lonely? +0
|That freedom sounds nice. +2
|Followup
|Could be. +2
|You’re so self-conscious. +0
|Was she a child model? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|I know what you mean. +3
|I’m not sure I follow. +0
|That comes down to you. +2
|Response 2
|That was mean of her. +2
|That’s hilarious. +3
|Was she right? +0
|Response 3
|Tell me. +3
|I’m afraid to know. +2
|…Who? +0
|Response 4
|Good idea. +3
|How exactly? +2
|Response 5
|That’s not going to work. +0
|You haven’t learned anything. +0
|Good luck with that. +3
|Followup
|I train everyday. +2
|Not really. +0
|I carry Morgana in my bag. +2
Rank 5
|Response 1
|Maybe. +0
|Give it up. +2
|Response 2
|You’re outmatched. +0
|She’s amazing, huh… +2
|Response 3
|It had grace. +2
|She’d be a great Phantom Thief. +0
|Response 4
|So how do you do it? +0
|Tell me more. +0
|Response 5
|I figured that much. +0
|I mean, that’s why it’s “fake.” +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|It seems that way. +3
|That’s such a simple solution. +0
|If it’s a friend, yeah. +2
|Response 2
|How so? +0
|Was she working hard? +0
| Was she in pain? +0
|Response 3
|You’re not weak. +0
|It’s because you’re kind. +0
|Response 4
|Comfort her. +3
|Listen to what she has to say. +2
|Show her your own strength. +3
|Followup
|Someone’s motivated. +2
|I’ll cheer you on. +2
|You gonna be okay? +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|It’s a trap! +0
|She admires you. +2
|Response 2
|So she could show you up. +0
|Because you’re a natural beauty. +0
|Response 3
|Cheer up. +0
|Please don’t cry. +0
|Response 4
|You already are one. +0
|Go get ‘em, tiger. +2
|What about your action movies…? +0
|Followup
|You got this. +2
|Don’t strain yourself. +0
|Trying to be like Mika? +0
Rank 8
|Response 1
|That’s a lot of work… +0
|You have some real guts. +3
|You’re beautiful as is. +2
|Response 2
|There’s no doubt in my mind. +3
|I hope so. +3
|Good luck finding it. +3
|Response 3
|Good advice. +0
|You’re so dumb, Ryuji… +0
|Response 4
|She’ll be happy to hear that. +3
|I’m sure she already knows. +3
|
|Followup
|That’s probably it. +2
|I wonder. +0
|You can ask her yourself. +2
Rank 9
|Response 1
|It’s dangerous up here. +0
|Step away from the ledge. +0
|Why did you want to come here? +0
|Response 2
|And? +0
|She’s gone, isn’t she? +0
|Response 3
|Hang in there. +3
|I believe in you, Ann. +3
|
|Response 4
|You have me. +0 (ROMANCE)
|You have the others. +0 END
|Response 5
|You said “I love you.” +0
|I didn’t hear you. +0
|Followup
|Of course. +2
|I’m yours forever. +2
|That’s up to you. +0
Rank MAX
(ROMANCE)
|Response 1
|You really gave it your all. +3
|You still have a ways to go. +2
|Everyone was complimenting you. +3
|Response 2
|That’s so embarrassing. +2
|I’ll be there with you. +3
|You can do it, Ann. +3
|Response 3
|What’s wrong? +0
|
|Response 4
|Of course. +3
|Anything for you. +3
|
|Response 5
|I will. +0
|I already am. +0
|Response 6
|Of course. +0
|I should be asking you that. +0
|Response 7
|Couples? +0
|Just Once? +0
|