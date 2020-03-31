Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Sun (Toranosuke Yoshida)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

Benefits:

Rank Ability Description 2 Diplomacy Occasionally asks for more money or items during negotiations. 3 Fundraising Allows you to ask for large amounts of money during negotiations. 5 Manipulation Occasionally raises the chances of an enemy giving you a rare item. 8 Mind Control Occasionally lets you skip negotiation when attempting to obtain a Persona. MAX Charismatic Speech Allows you to form contracts with higher-level Shadows.

Rank 1

How to Unlock: First you will need to go to Shibuya’s Underground Walkway and grab a job pamphlet that becomes available very early on in the campaign. Take the job for Beef Bowl Shop which will be available at night and requires you to remember who ordered what. Yoshida will drop by the Beef Bowl Shop after his speech. After two nights of doing this job, Yoshida will interact with you and give you the ability to help him with his campaign at Station Square.

Followup Of course. +1 If I must. +0 Let me write this down. +3

Rank 2

Response 1 I want to change the world. +0 I want to improve my speech. +2 I’m not sure… +0 Response 2 One with conviction. +2 A popular one. +0 I don’t know yet. +2 Response 3 That was helpful. +2 I knew that already. +0 What I want to accomplish? +0 Followup It was helpful. +2 Somewhat. +0 It changed my whole outlook. +2



Rank 3

Response 1 Yes, Mr. Yoshida told me. +0 No, and I don’t care. +0 Response 2 His message. +2 No His speaking skills. +2 It’s hard to say. +0 Followup I will. +0 I’m not sure I get it. +0 You think I’ll ever find it? +2



Rank 4

Response 1 Stop interrupting him. +0 You’re annoying the audience. +0 Just shut up and listen. +0 Response 2 Yep. +0 What do you think? +0 Response 3 The ex-convict has a point. +0 Listen to what he has to say. +0 So what if he’s No-Good Tora? +0 Response 4 I couldn’t help myself. +2 I just spoke the truth. +0 Followup I will. +2 I’m not sure I can. +0 Can’t forget your roots. +2



Rank 5

Response 1 I think so. +2 Don’t let your guard down. +0 The media doesn’t matter. +3



Rank 6

Response 1 I’m for them. +2 I’m against them. +0 I don’t really care. +3 Response 2 I’d decline. +3 I’d take the offer. +0 I’d leave it to chance. +2 Followup I’ll keep this in mind. +2 Lose sight of who I am? +0 You make quite a case. +2



Rank 7

Response 1 You should decline. +2 That’s a sweet deal. +0 I wasn’t paying attention. +0 Response 2 He’s not No-Good Tora. +0 Call him Mr. Yoshida. +0 He’ll get elected this time. +0 Response 3 That’s not for you to decide. +0 Maybe… +0 I still believe in him. +0



Rank 8

Response 1 Are you going to do it? +0 Don’t do it. +0 That’s a difficult decision. +2 Response 2 Stick to your beliefs. +3 Clear your name. +0 Get elected. +0 Response 3 What good would that do? +0 So what if you’re right? +0 …… +0 Followup I’ll never foget that. +2 It’s tougher than it seems. +2 …… +0



Rank 9

Response 1 Do your best. +3 Break a leg. +0 I’m getting nervous. +2 Response 2 What are you talking about? +0 You had a change of heart. +2 …… +0



Rank MAX