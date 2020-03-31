Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Temperance (Sadayo Kawakami)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>

Benefits:

Rank Ability Description 1 Slack Off Allows you to perform various activities in Kawakami’s class. 3 Housekeeping Allows you to request Kawakami to make coffee or do laundry for you. 5 Free Time Gain free time in other teachers’ classes with Kawakami’s help. 7 Super Housekeeping Allows you to request Kawakami to make curry or infiltration tools for you. MAX Special Massage Request a massage after going into the Metaverse, letting you go out at night.

Rank 1

How to Unlock: After completing the second dungeon, you will receive a scene a couple days later with Yuuki and Ryuji regarding a maid call-service. You will be able to do this at night by talking to Yuuki in Shibuya. After this nighttime event, approach Kawakami at school the next day where she’s getting an ear full from Ms. Chouno. Help her out of this situation and she will give you a number to call at night from the phone at the Leblanc Cafe that will begin the Temperance storyline.

Followup Yeah, I get it. +3 I will if you will. +2 Please stop talking like that. +2

Rank 2

Response 1 It does. +2 I feel nothing. +0 I’ll tell your boss. +0 Response 2 I can’t say I wasn’t… +0 Absolutely not! +2 What kind of weird things? +0 Response 3 You need money? +0 What’s it for? +0 Response 4 Are you scolding me? +0 This is all for you. +0 I requested you. +0 Followup You have the wrong number +0 Uh, what the hell? +0 Is this the hard sell? +2



Rank 3

Response 1 Yeah, they do. +2 Do some real cooking. +2 Can I have a different maid. +0 Response 2 I was curious. +0 So I could slack off in class. +0 I wanted to see you. +0 Response 3 Your sister’s bills, right? +0 I’ll request you more often. +3 You’re really blunt. +0 Response 4 You have it rough. +0 Are they expensive? +0 Don’t overdo it. +0 Followup Thanks. +2 I’ll work hard at it. +0 You’re not in character. +0



Rank 4

Response 1 That would be great. +0 What are you scheming? +0 Response 2 How rude. +2 No surprise there. +0 How old ARE you? +0 Response 3 Yes, you do. +2 You’re pushing it. +0 You need to love yourself. +3 Response 4 I already knew that. +0 Why did you lie to me? +0 You’re a bad teacher. +0



Rank 5

Response 1 It’s fun. +2 I want to know more. +0 Who’s the Master here? +2 Response 2 How Terrible… +2 It was inevitable. +0 So, did you stop? +2 Response 3 It’s not your fault. +0 It was bad luck. +0 It’s no one’s fault. +0 Response 4 You OK with that? +0 Guardians, huh… +0 Response 5 It’s too late now. +0 What about our deal? +0 I want see you again. +0 Followup Curry is all I eat. +0 You get bored of the taste. +0 You want some? +2



Rank 6

Response 1 You just got here. +0 Want to rest a bit? +2 Give me back my money. +0 Response 2 Are you all right? +3 Have you see a doctor? +2 You should go home. +3 Response 3 Are you OK? +0 Don’t overdo it. +0 Followup I’ll be fine. +0 Nah, too lazy. +0 How are you feeling, though? +2



Rank 7

Response 1 Don’t strain yourself. +2 Don’t lie. +0 Don’t pay them. +3 Response 2 Sister company? +0 Can you make a lot there? +0 Think this through more. +3 Response 3 That’s the wrong choice. +0 Isn’t there another way? +0 Just rest for now. +0



Rank 8

Response 1 That’s the wrong decision. +0 Please reconsider. +0 Is this really what you want? +3 Response 2 You’re running away. +2 If that’s what you decided. +3 I need my teacher. +0 Response 3 Try to remember +0 That’s your answer. +0 Take a look at yourself. +0 Response 4 Are you going to give up? +0 Mistakes can be fixed. +0 Response 5 Be confident in your answer. +3 That’s the right choice. +3 You’re asking a student? +3 Response 6 I want to protect you. +3 That’s reassuring. +3 Followup You’re welcome. +2 So much for being a maid. +2 I’ll do anything for you. +2



Rank 8.5

Response 1 We’re talking here. +0 You know it, lady. +0 Response 2 You can’t give up. +0 But you were so determined. +0 Response 3 What are their names again? +0 I need their names. +0



Rank 9

Response 1 Nonsense. +3 You may be right. +0 Aren’t you old already…? +0 Response 2 What a bummer. +3 Thank you for your service. +3 Response 3 Not really. +2 END I want to keep seeing you. +2 (ROMANCE) Response 4 Got it. +2 END I mean what I say. +0 (ROMANCE) Response 5 I’m a master; you’re a maid. +0 I’m a man; you’re a woman. +0 (ROMANCE)



Rank MAX

(ROMANCE)