Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Tower (Shinya Oda)

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

*Followups are Persona 5 Royal Exclusive



Benefits:

Rank Ability Description 1 Down Shot Allows you to knock down an enemy with a special shot once per infiltration. 2 Bullet Hail Chance to enter a gun-based All-out Attack after a successful ambush. 3 Warning Shot Able to scare enemies in negotiation to make it easier to obtain a Persona. 5 Laced Bullets Increases the success rate of an ailment-inflicting gunshot. 6 Cheap Shot Allows you to use Down Shot three times per infiltration. 8 Electric Slug Increases the damage inflicted by Bullet Hail. MAX Oda Special Allows Joker’s gun attacks to ignore resistances and hit the enemy.

Rank 1

How to Unlock: Early into September you will get a Request from Yuuki regarding someone at the arcades. Travel to the Shibuya arcades and talk to one of the men there to obtain some information regarding a cheater. After this, venturing into Mementos and try to complete the Request. Because this individual is cheating, you’ll be unable to land a hit on him. Retreat and from here you will need to go to the arcades in Akihabara and meet Shinya Oda to begin his storyline.

Followup Sure. +1 Do we have to? +1 Call me when it’s game time. +2

Rank 2

Response 1 Sorry… +2 Don’t compare me to you. +3 Praise would be encouraging. +0 Response 2 Let’s go. +0 What a rude employee. +2 Something bothering you? +0 Response 3 Are they strong? +0 Do you admire them? +2 Response 4 So do I. +3 They’re more than strong. +0 I’ll let them know. +3 Followup I’ll work hard. +2 If I feel like it. +0 So then I can beat you? +2



Rank 3

Response 1 Did something happen? +0 Let’s go eat. +0 Are you fasting? +0 Response 2 OK. +0 I’m not down with that. +0 Let me think about it. +0 Response 3 Are they bullying you? +0 Sounds like fun? +0 You shouldn’t waste food. +0 Response 4 That’s the spirit. +2 Want to learn martial arts? +0 You really love your mom. +0 Followup Sure. +2 If our schedules line up. +0 Any food requests? +0



Rank 4

Response 1 Calm down. +0 You’re being a sore loser. +0 Yeah, you tell him! +2 Response 2 Don’t get so worked up. +0 Get your revenge. +2 Pros are amazing, huh? +0



Rank 5

Response 1 It was pretty weird. +3 It happens. +0 He must’ve rigged it. +3 Response 2 You think you have a chance? +0 I’m sure you can do it. +2 Don’t get so worked up. +0 Response 3 Are you going to give up? +2 You need a new strategy. +3 Followup I’ll be cheering you on. +2 You’re a sharp kid. +0 Think you can take him? +2



Rank 6

Response 1 I can pay for myself. +0 If you insist. +0 Do you have enough? +0 Response 2 You should return the money. +0 You’re acting like one. +0 Response 3 That’s good. +2 I believe in you. +3 Response 4 A little bit. +0 Not at all. +3 I’m worried about you. +0 Followup Of course I won’t. +2 That’s up to you. +0 I’m your big brother, right? +0



Rank 7

Response 1 I haven’t done anything. +0 Calm down. +0 Bad influence? +0 Response 2 Take it easy on him. +0 Think about his feelings. +0 Response 3 Bring it on, lady. +0 I haven’t done anything. +0 That wouldn’t be good. +0 Response 4 What’s your mom’s name? +0 Tell me about your mom. +0



Rank 8

Response 1 She’s out to control. +0 No, she’s not. +2 Is that what you think? +2 Response 2 It’ll all work out. +2 I can’t guarantee it. +0 Believe in them. +3 Response 3 Is that too much for you? +0 Way to step up. +0 Response 4 Let’s save her. +3 That’s admirable. +3



Rank 9

Response 1 I’m glad to hear that. +3 That’s hard to believe. +0 Thank the Phantom Thieves. +2 Response 2 A little bit, yea. +2 No, that makes sense. +3 It means you’ve matured. +3 Response 3 He wants to win at all costs. +2 He’s too lazy to practice. +0 I wouldn’t know… +0 Followup Your wish came true. +2 You really think It was them? +2 You did a great job too. +2



Rank MAX