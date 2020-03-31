Persona 5 Royal Confidant Guide: Tower (Shinya Oda)

<< Return to the Main Confidants Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
*Followups are Persona 5 Royal Exclusive
Benefits:
|Rank
|Ability
|Description
|1
| Down Shot
|Allows you to knock down an enemy with a special shot once per infiltration.
|2
| Bullet Hail
|Chance to enter a gun-based All-out Attack after a successful ambush.
|3
| Warning Shot
|Able to scare enemies in negotiation to make it easier to obtain a Persona.
|5
| Laced Bullets
|Increases the success rate of an ailment-inflicting gunshot.
|6
| Cheap Shot
|Allows you to use Down Shot three times per infiltration.
|8
| Electric Slug
|Increases the damage inflicted by Bullet Hail.
|MAX
| Oda Special
|Allows Joker’s gun attacks to ignore resistances and hit the enemy.
Rank 1
How to Unlock: Early into September you will get a Request from Yuuki regarding someone at the arcades. Travel to the Shibuya arcades and talk to one of the men there to obtain some information regarding a cheater. After this, venturing into Mementos and try to complete the Request. Because this individual is cheating, you’ll be unable to land a hit on him. Retreat and from here you will need to go to the arcades in Akihabara and meet Shinya Oda to begin his storyline.
|Followup
|Sure. +1
|Do we have to? +1
|Call me when it’s game time. +2
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Sorry… +2
|Don’t compare me to you. +3
|Praise would be encouraging. +0
|Response 2
|Let’s go. +0
|What a rude employee. +2
|Something bothering you? +0
|Response 3
|Are they strong? +0
|Do you admire them? +2
|Response 4
|So do I. +3
|They’re more than strong. +0
|I’ll let them know. +3
|Followup
|I’ll work hard. +2
|If I feel like it. +0
|So then I can beat you? +2
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Did something happen? +0
|Let’s go eat. +0
|Are you fasting? +0
|Response 2
|OK. +0
|I’m not down with that. +0
|Let me think about it. +0
|Response 3
|Are they bullying you? +0
|Sounds like fun? +0
|You shouldn’t waste food. +0
|Response 4
|That’s the spirit. +2
|Want to learn martial arts? +0
|You really love your mom. +0
|Followup
|Sure. +2
|If our schedules line up. +0
|Any food requests? +0
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Calm down. +0
|You’re being a sore loser. +0
|Yeah, you tell him! +2
|Response 2
|Don’t get so worked up. +0
|Get your revenge. +2
|Pros are amazing, huh? +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|It was pretty weird. +3
|It happens. +0
|He must’ve rigged it. +3
|Response 2
|You think you have a chance? +0
|I’m sure you can do it. +2
|Don’t get so worked up. +0
|Response 3
|Are you going to give up? +2
|You need a new strategy. +3
|Followup
|I’ll be cheering you on. +2
|You’re a sharp kid. +0
|Think you can take him? +2
Rank 6
|Response 1
|I can pay for myself. +0
|If you insist. +0
|Do you have enough? +0
|Response 2
|You should return the money. +0
|You’re acting like one. +0
|Response 3
|That’s good. +2
|I believe in you. +3
|Response 4
|A little bit. +0
|Not at all. +3
|I’m worried about you. +0
|Followup
|Of course I won’t. +2
|That’s up to you. +0
|I’m your big brother, right? +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|I haven’t done anything. +0
|Calm down. +0
|Bad influence? +0
|Response 2
|Take it easy on him. +0
|Think about his feelings. +0
|Response 3
|Bring it on, lady. +0
|I haven’t done anything. +0
|That wouldn’t be good. +0
|Response 4
|What’s your mom’s name? +0
|Tell me about your mom. +0
Rank 8
|Response 1
|She’s out to control. +0
|No, she’s not. +2
|Is that what you think? +2
|Response 2
|It’ll all work out. +2
|I can’t guarantee it. +0
|Believe in them. +3
|Response 3
|Is that too much for you? +0
|Way to step up. +0
|Response 4
|Let’s save her. +3
|That’s admirable. +3
Rank 9
|Response 1
|I’m glad to hear that. +3
|That’s hard to believe. +0
|Thank the Phantom Thieves. +2
|Response 2
|A little bit, yea. +2
|No, that makes sense. +3
|It means you’ve matured. +3
|Response 3
|He wants to win at all costs. +2
|He’s too lazy to practice. +0
|I wouldn’t know… +0
|Followup
|Your wish came true. +2
|You really think It was them? +2
|You did a great job too. +2
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|Thanks to my hard work. +2
|Thanks to my teacher. +3
|Response 2
|You got your revenge. +0
|You made things right. +3
|You made new friends. +3
|Response 3
|I’ll let you in. +0
|Ask them yourself. +0
