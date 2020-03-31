Persona 5 Royal School Answers Guide

Not only are you tasked with saving the entire world, but also attending high school as a normal kid in Persona 5 Royal. You’ll not only have to maintain social statuses and various attributes, but answer surprisingly difficult questions along the way to better show off your knowledge.
This is a guide to all the questions asked within class, ensuring that your knowledge rating will be maxed out in no time. There’s quite a few dates where the teacher calls upon you to answer a question, so best refer to the dates below to ensure you look smart among your peers.
If you’re looking for how to conduct yourself with Persona 5 Royal confidants, be sure to check our robust Confidant Guide here.
|April 12
|Villains.
|+1 Knowledge
|April 19
|They’re the same.
|+1 Knowledge
|April 23
|All of Them.
|+1 Knowledge
|April 25
|You unquestioningly support it.
|+1 Knowledge
|You have a duty to correct it.
|+2 Lovers
|April 27
|Four Color Therom.
|+1 Knowledge
|April 30
|Wonder.
|+1 Knowledge
|Child.
|A Prodigy.
|May 7
|Fatal Woman.
|+1 Knowledge
|May 9
|The Heian period.
|+1 Knowledge
|
EXAMS
|May 11
|Minamoto no Yoshitusne.
|Minamoto no Yoritomo.
|Yoritomo won.
|The weak.
|May 12
|Cognition.
|Both.
|May 13
|The Devil’s Dictionary.
|Femme Fatale.
|
|May 16
|The placebo effect.
|+1 Knowledge
|May 19
|Katsushika Hokusai.
|+1 Knowledge
|May 21
|1 : 1.414.
|+1 Knowledge
|May 23
|Together.
|+1 Knowledge
|Senses.
|Senses coming together.
|May 26
|Authur Conan Doyle.
|+1 Knowledge
|May 31
|John Silver.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 4
|The halo effect.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 7
|The number of legs.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 8
|Controlling public’s thoughts.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 13
|Green.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 15
|Coins.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 20
|Smartphone.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 23
|A pope.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 27
|Dogs.
|+1 Knowledge
|June 29
|Gold.
|+1 Knowledge
|July 1
|Barbarian’s Head.
|+1 Knowledge
|July 4
|Julius and Augustus.
|+1 Knowledge
|July 7
|The Milky way.
|+1 Knowledge
|Soumen noodles.
|+2 Lovers
|July 9
|A triangle.
|+1 Knowledge
|July 11
|Memories that last a long time.
|+1 Knowledge
|Infinite.
|Forever.
|July 12
|Thievery.
|+1 Knowledge
|
EXAMS
|July 13
|64 Degrees.
|Zhuge Liang.
|Barbarians’ heads.
|To offer them instead of heads.
|July 14
|Red King Crab (Paralithodes).
|It caused confusion in the economy.
|July 15
|Raining cats and dogs.
|Demon Guts.
|
|Sep 3
|Prosperity.
|+1 Knowledge
|Sep 6
|Chronostatis.
|+1 Knowledge
|Sep 14
|Money loans for collateral.
|+1 Knowledge
|Sep 17
|Cats eating human tongues.
|+1 Knowledge
|Sep 21
|Central Europe.
|+1 Knowledge
|Sep 24
|20 white, 12 black.
|+1 Knowledge
|Sep 28
|Phantom.
|+1 Knowledge
|Vibrantion.
|Syndrome.
|Sep 29
|Imperial Household Agency.
|+1 Knowledge
|October 3
|Stars.
|+1 Knowledge
|October 6
|Joseph-Ignace Guillotin.
|+1 Knowledge
|October 11
|Bouba.
|+1 Knowledge
|
EXAMS
|October 17
|32 surfaces.
|It used to be one color.
|Black and white pictures.
|October 18
|Charles-Henri Sanson.
|It’s a hereditary profession.
|October 19
|Slave labor.
|3 bees in all of Europe.
|
|October 22
|15.
|+1 Knowledge
|October 24
|Memory bias.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 2
|A share of stolen goods.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 4
|A sword.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 8
|Any age.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 10
|Crow eyes are hard to see.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 12
|Because the voice is synthetic.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 14
|Because of high altitude.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 15
|His head was put on display.
|+1 Knowledge
|November 17
|Cocheloid.
|+1 Knowledge
|
EXAMS
|December 20
|D.
|Over one billion yen.
|Having his head displayed.
|December 21
|Hearts.
|Attend.
|December 22
|Japan.
|Dreadnought.
|
|January 11
|How numerous they are.
|+1 Knowledge
|The Eight Million Gods.
|January 14
|Iwate.
|+1 Knowledge
|January 18
|Impressive.
|+1 Knowledge
|January 21
|A snake.
|+1 Knowledge
|January 24
|Kind-hearted.
|+1 Knowledge
|Negative.
|Resentful.
|January 27
|To friends of friends of friends.
|+1 Knowledge