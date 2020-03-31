Persona 5 Royal School Answers Guide

Not only are you tasked with saving the entire world, but also attending high school as a normal kid in Persona 5 Royal. You’ll not only have to maintain social statuses and various attributes, but answer surprisingly difficult questions along the way to better show off your knowledge.

This is a guide to all the questions asked within class, ensuring that your knowledge rating will be maxed out in no time. There’s quite a few dates where the teacher calls upon you to answer a question, so best refer to the dates below to ensure you look smart among your peers.

April 12 Villains. +1 Knowledge
April 19 They’re the same. +1 Knowledge
April 23 All of Them. +1 Knowledge
April 25 You unquestioningly support it. +1 Knowledge
You have a duty to correct it. +2 Lovers
April 27 Four Color Therom. +1 Knowledge
April 30 Wonder. +1 Knowledge
Child.
A Prodigy.
May 7 Fatal Woman. +1 Knowledge
May 9 The Heian period. +1 Knowledge

EXAMS
May 11 Minamoto no Yoshitusne.
Minamoto no Yoritomo.
Yoritomo won.
The weak.
May 12 Cognition.
Both.
May 13 The Devil’s Dictionary.
Femme Fatale.
May 16 The placebo effect. +1 Knowledge
May 19 Katsushika Hokusai. +1 Knowledge
May 21 1 : 1.414. +1 Knowledge
May 23 Together. +1 Knowledge
Senses.
Senses coming together.
May 26 Authur Conan Doyle. +1 Knowledge
May 31 John Silver. +1 Knowledge
June 4 The halo effect. +1 Knowledge
June 7 The number of legs. +1 Knowledge
June 8 Controlling public’s thoughts. +1 Knowledge
June 13 Green. +1 Knowledge
June 15 Coins. +1 Knowledge
June 20 Smartphone. +1 Knowledge
June 23 A pope. +1 Knowledge
June 27 Dogs. +1 Knowledge
June 29 Gold. +1 Knowledge
July 1 Barbarian’s Head. +1 Knowledge
July 4 Julius and Augustus. +1 Knowledge
July 7 The Milky way. +1 Knowledge
Soumen noodles. +2 Lovers
July 9 A triangle. +1 Knowledge
July 11 Memories that last a long time. +1 Knowledge
Infinite.
Forever.
July 12 Thievery. +1 Knowledge

EXAMS
July 13 64 Degrees.
Zhuge Liang.
Barbarians’ heads.
To offer them instead of heads.
July 14 Red King Crab (Paralithodes).
It caused confusion in the economy.
July 15 Raining cats and dogs.
Demon Guts.
Sep 3 Prosperity. +1 Knowledge
Sep 6 Chronostatis. +1 Knowledge
Sep 14 Money loans for collateral. +1 Knowledge
Sep 17 Cats eating human tongues. +1 Knowledge
Sep 21 Central Europe. +1 Knowledge
Sep 24 20 white, 12 black. +1 Knowledge
Sep 28 Phantom. +1 Knowledge
Vibrantion.
Syndrome.
Sep 29 Imperial Household Agency. +1 Knowledge
October 3 Stars. +1 Knowledge
October 6 Joseph-Ignace Guillotin. +1 Knowledge
October 11 Bouba. +1 Knowledge

EXAMS
October 17 32 surfaces.
It used to be one color.
Black and white pictures.
October 18 Charles-Henri Sanson.
It’s a hereditary profession.
October 19 Slave labor.
3 bees in all of Europe.
October 22 15. +1 Knowledge
October 24 Memory bias. +1 Knowledge
November 2 A share of stolen goods. +1 Knowledge
November 4 A sword. +1 Knowledge
November 8 Any age. +1 Knowledge
November 10 Crow eyes are hard to see. +1 Knowledge
November 12 Because the voice is synthetic. +1 Knowledge
November 14 Because of high altitude. +1 Knowledge
November 15 His head was put on display. +1 Knowledge
November 17 Cocheloid. +1 Knowledge

EXAMS
December 20 D.
Over one billion yen.
Having his head displayed.
December 21 Hearts.
Attend.
December 22 Japan.
Dreadnought.
January 11 How numerous they are. +1 Knowledge
The Eight Million Gods.
January 14 Iwate. +1 Knowledge
January 18 Impressive. +1 Knowledge
January 21 A snake. +1 Knowledge
January 24 Kind-hearted. +1 Knowledge
Negative.
Resentful.
January 27 To friends of friends of friends. +1 Knowledge