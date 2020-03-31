Persona 5 Royal School Answers Guide

Not only are you tasked with saving the entire world, but also attending high school as a normal kid in Persona 5 Royal. You’ll not only have to maintain social statuses and various attributes, but answer surprisingly difficult questions along the way to better show off your knowledge.

This is a guide to all the questions asked within class, ensuring that your knowledge rating will be maxed out in no time. There’s quite a few dates where the teacher calls upon you to answer a question, so best refer to the dates below to ensure you look smart among your peers.

If you’re looking for how to conduct yourself with Persona 5 Royal confidants, be sure to check our robust Confidant Guide here.