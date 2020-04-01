2K to Donate to COVID-19 Relief

2K has announced that in partnership with Rockstar Games, Private Division, and Social Point, it will donate proceeds from in-game NBA 2K19 and NBA 2K20 purchases. This will begin today and last until May 31. 5% of the revenue generated from both games that will come from Virtual Currency for MyTeam and MyPlayer will be donated. As for the other partners, 5% will be matched from purchases in Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Dragon City and finally The Outer Worlds. For The Outer Worlds, the 5% will come from total game purchases.