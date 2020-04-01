April 2020 Games with Gold Announced

March is over and April has begun with two new top-notch Games With Gold for Xbox One owners. From April 1-30, you can enjoy Project Cars 2, while April 1-15 brings with it Fable: Anniversary Edition on the 360 side of things. The latter half of the month has Toybox Turbos for the 360 game, while the Xbox One gets Knights of Pen and Paper 1 and 2 – making this a chance to get five games in a single month. With Project Cars 2 and Fable, you get some massive experiences and this is one of the most diverse months offered up in quite some time as each game here offers something completely different.

Simulation-centric racing fans will be able to sink a lot of time into Project Cars 2, while Toybox Turbos is there to not only scratch an itch for an old Micro Machines-style game, but do so with some more modern-day kart racing mechanics thrown in. RPG fans wanting 3D thrills and exceptional world-building will find it in Fable, and can even switch between the original Xbox or 360 visuals quickly. Those wanting a more traditional tabletop RPG-style experience will love the Pen and Paper games – and anyone with Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy them alongside games like Bleeding Edge as well since that subscription gets you Game Pass on PC and Xbox alongside Games With Gold.