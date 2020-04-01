Bethesda Softworks Won’t Hold a Digital Showcase to Replace E3 Press Conference

Bethesda Softworks will not be replacing its annual E3 press conference with a digital event.

E3 2020’s cancellation has been known for weeks. In that time, a handful of publishers have indicated plans to hold digital events. Both Microsoft and Ubisoft committed to the idea right after the ESA announced the cancellation. Others, like Nintendo, have been holding digital events for years. However, one common face won’t be joining them.

Taking to Twitter, Bethesda Softworks’ Pete Hines confirmed that his studio won’t hold a digital event:

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

Of course, this doesn’t mean Bethesda Softworks won’t show anything. Their games could still end up in a hypothetical Microsoft or Sony showcase, or they could hold their own event later in the year. QuakeCon 2020 has been cancelled, but they could turn it into a digital event and showcase their games there.

Whatever Bethesda opts to do, there are quite a few games they currently have in the works. Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, Tango Gameworks’ GhostWire: Tokyo, and Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield are at the top of the list. Of course, it would also be nice to get updates on The Elder Scrolls VI and Wolfenstein III.

We’ll let you know should Bethesda Softworks make any announcements regarding their plans.