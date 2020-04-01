id Software, Bethesda Softworks Cancel QuakeCon 2020

id Software and Bethesda Softworks have made the painful decision to cancel the annual celebration.

QuakeCon, a staple in the PC gaming community, has been cancelled. Originally set to run August 6-9, id Software and Bethesda Softworks have pulled the plug on the event. The reason? Like with every recent cancelled event, the culprit is the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted to the official website, id apologized for the cancellation, but thought it necessary given the current circumstances. They also admitted that even if things get better, it would be too much of a logistical challenge to complete work partners, vendors, volunteers, and others to make the show a success by August. The company intends to find other ways to celebrate the ‘spirit of QuakeCon’ in August.

QuakeCon is the latest in a long line of events cancelled during the pandemic, including E3 2020. For that event, several publishers intend on holding digital events. It’s possible id Software may do something similar. Both id and Bethesda have used QuakeCon in recent years to showcase upcoming titles, including the recently released Rage 2 and Doom Eternal.