Rotund Rebound Looks to Bounce Back in January

Almost an entire year ago we received word on a sequel to Chubbins in the form of Rotund Rebound. Since then the developers have been working as much as possible to hit a 2020 release date. However, much like many other games already this year, it has been pushed back.

In a blog post, it was revealed that January 21, 2021 is the projected release date. With it comes a couple of screenshots where you can see a couple of level designs and even a throwback to the GameBoy. There is also a teaser of a new platform the game will hopefully arrive on as last we knew it was only Xbox One and Steam.

After putting in more work, Dahku Creations hopes to have a great, fast-paced platformer for fans to enjoy. Read more about the update on their official website.