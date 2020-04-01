Trails of Cold Steel IV Coming to the West for PS4 This Fall

Fans needn’t wait long to catch the fourth and final instalment in Nihon Falcom’s latest tetralogy of pretty good JRPG’s, that is The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel. Having been out in the open over in Japan for roughly 18 months — originally releasing back in September 2018 — the game is finally making its way to Western shores. NIS America announcing today that Trails of Cold Steel IV will, much like the third game, be releasing first for PS4 sometime this Fall.

NIS America have already confirmed that both a PC and Switch version will also follow suit, though both these versions won’t be arriving until [even vaguer] some point in 2021. It looks to be not just the grand finale for the Cold Steel sub-series, but to some extent the pinnacle moment in Nihon Falcom’s grander Legend of Heroes chronology. The game and the story featuring returning characters from both the earlier Trails in the Sky trilogy, as well as the Kineski duology of games (two series that predate Trails of Cold Steel). Something of which was present in Trails of Cold Steel III to a degree, but is clearly being added to evermore this time. Check out the latest trailer below, providing you’ve finished the three previous Trails games as there’s bound to be spoilers a plenty.