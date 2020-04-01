Ubisoft Offers Rayman Legends as Free to Own this Week on PC

Ubisoft is planning on offering a full month’s worth of free games, trials and discounts over on Uplay in order to help people pass the time while current events force people to spend more time at home than usual.

The first of these offers is currently live today, as the French publisher is giving away Rayman Legends as free to keep forever for those that snag it off of Uplay on PC between now and April 4. Rayman Legends, which also includes the entirety of its predecessor alongside dozens of new levels, is a “worthy purchase” according to our review, which makes it even more enticing as a free title.

Rayman Legends is also available on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.