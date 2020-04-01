WWE Hosting Dream Match Mania on WWE Network Thursday

With e-sports currently getting some major attention as professional sports are basically shut down, the WWE will be hosting an event on Thursday. Using WWE 2K20, the WWE Network will be showing live simulation matches between the stars of yesteryear and today. The card is headlined by Roman Reigns versus The Rock. Other matches on the card include Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus, John Cena and Hulk Hogan, Goldberg and Big E, Charlotte Flair and Beth Phoenix, and finally Seth Rollins and Ric Flair. The program starts at 1 PM EST on Thursday. You can check out our review of WWE 2K20 here.