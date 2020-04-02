Apex Legends’ ‘The Old Ways” Event Introduces New Activity, Rewards, Lore

Starting next week, Apex Legends will be hosting a new lore event. Dubbed “The Old Ways,” this event is focused on Apex’s greatest game hunter “Bloodhound” and the path that brought them from a their frontier village to the Apex Arena. Players will get to have a taste of the training that made Bloodhound such a force to be reckoned with in a new Town Takeover called “Bloodhound’s Trials.” The mode features terrain filled with powerful prowlers for players to hunt in their chosen teams. Succeeding against a prowler hoard earns a chance at high-tier loot, but one must not become too distracted by the wild creatures. Other teams will be in the area as well, and they’re after the same prize.

The Old Ways event will also see the inclusion of Duos as a permanent mode with its own map rotation of either King’s Canyon or World’s Edge. Accompanying this is a new Old Ways exclusive prize track, offering players daily challenges to complete for points and Bloodhound-themed prizes. Players will also have the option to directly purchase some legendary and rare skins in the shop. These will include all eight of the original Legendary Hunt Skins and two re-colored variants of skins for Wraith and R-301. It all starts on April 7, but fans can watch the new “Stories from the Outlands” video it’ll all be themed around right now.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.