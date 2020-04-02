Epic Games Store Spring Sale Begins

The Epic Games Store had an incredible holiday sale, and now they’re back with a spring sale that allows you to use any $10 coupons you’ve acquired then to save $10 on purchases $15 and above here. The spring sale has some massive savings for some of the biggest games on EGS, alongside some savings on lower-tier games as well.

  • Satisfactory – $26.95
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99
  • Borderlands 3 – $29.99
  • Detroit: Become Human – $35.99
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – $17.99
  • Control – $38.99
  • Mechwarrior 5 – $39.99
  • Zombie Army 4 – $42.49
  • The Outer Worlds – $38.99
  • Metro Exodus – $19.99
  • Phoenix Point – $29.99
  • The Division 2 – $9.89
  • Shenmue III – $24.99
  • Anno 1800 – $29.99
  • Ghostbusters Remastered – $9.99
  • Foregone – $22.49
  • Ancestors – $19.99
  • Yaga – $17.49
  • Atomicrops – $13.49
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – $22.49
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.79
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $19.79
  • Manifold Garden – $15.99
  • Tetris Effect – $27.99
  • Afterparty – $15.99
  • Kine – $14.99
  • Superliminal – $15.99
  • Falcon Age – $12.99
  • John Wick Hex – $15.99
  • Hades – $19.99
  • Beyond Two Souls – $17.99
  • Heavy Rain – $17.99
  • Genesis Alpha One – $14.99
  • Operencia – $26.99
  • Outward – $15.99
  • Walking Dead: Telltale Series – $29.99
  • Shakedown Hawaii – $4.99
  • Cardpocalypse – $17.49
  • Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $14.99
  • Observation – $12.49
  • Griftlands – $12.74
  • ReadySet Heroes – $9.99
  • Trover Saves the Universe – $20.99
  • Rebel Galaxy – $3.99
  • Watch Dogs – $7.49
  • Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands – $15.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – $14.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $6.59
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $8.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity – $8.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49
  • Jackbox Party Back 2 – $14.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24
  • Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $14.99
  • Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $19.49
  • Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $20.99
  • Anno 2205 – $9.99
  • Slime Rancher – $7.99
  • Ape Out – $7.49
  • Farming Simulator 19 – $17.49
  • Alan Wake – $4.49
  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – $2.69
  • Far Cry 3 – $7.99
  • Far Cry 4 – $11.99
  • Far Cry 5 – $14.99
  • Far Cry New Dawn – $15.99
  • Far Cry Primal – $5.99
  • Hello Neighbor – $14.99
  • Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99
  • Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99
  • South Park The Fractured But Whole – $12.49
  • Darksiders – $3.99
  • Darksiders II – $5.99
  • Everything – $5.99
  • For Honor – $13.19
  • Steep – $7.49
  • My Life at Portia – $14.99
  • The Talos Principle – $9.99
  • Vampyr – $14.99
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $14.99
  • Trials Rising – $9.99
  • Surviving Mars – $10.19
  • The Crew 2 – $14.99
  • Axiom Verge – $9.99
  • Faeria – $9.99
  • The Wolf Among Us – $7.49
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $20.09
  • Kingdom New Lands – $3.74
  • The Escapists – $4.49
  • Monopoly Plus – $5.99
  • Rayman Legends – $7.49
  • Uno – $2.99
  • Mutant Road Zero – $17.59
  • Bad North – $8.99
  • Faster Than Light – $2.49
  • Oxenfree – $4.99
  • Stories Untold – $2.49
  • The Messenger – $9.99
  • Thimbleweed Park – $7.99
  • Tormentor x Punisher – $2.39
  • Towerfall Ascension – $3.99
  • Transistor – $4.99
  • This War of Mine – $4.99
  • Super Meat Boy – $2.99
  • SUPERHOT – $12.49
  • RUINER – $9.99
  • GNOG – $3.99
  • GONNER – $2.99
  • Overlooked – $4.24
  • Celeste – $6.79
  • Into the Breach – $7.49
  • Limbo – $2.29
  • Fez – $4.99
  • 7 Billion Humans – $7.49
  • Enter the Gungeon – $7.49
  • Human Resource Machine – $7.49
  • INSIDE – $6.79
  • Little Inferno – $5.99
  • Minit – $4.99
  • World of Goo – $7.49
  • Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures – $10.19