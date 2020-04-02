Epic Games Store Spring Sale Begins

The Epic Games Store had an incredible holiday sale, and now they’re back with a spring sale that allows you to use any $10 coupons you’ve acquired then to save $10 on purchases $15 and above here. The spring sale has some massive savings for some of the biggest games on EGS, alongside some savings on lower-tier games as well.
- Satisfactory – $26.95
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99
- Borderlands 3 – $29.99
- Detroit: Become Human – $35.99
- Journey to the Savage Planet – $17.99
- Control – $38.99
- Mechwarrior 5 – $39.99
- Zombie Army 4 – $42.49
- The Outer Worlds – $38.99
- Metro Exodus – $19.99
- Phoenix Point – $29.99
- The Division 2 – $9.89
- Shenmue III – $24.99
- Anno 1800 – $29.99
- Ghostbusters Remastered – $9.99
- Foregone – $22.49
- Ancestors – $19.99
- Yaga – $17.49
- Atomicrops – $13.49
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – $22.49
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.79
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $19.79
- Manifold Garden – $15.99
- Tetris Effect – $27.99
- Afterparty – $15.99
- Kine – $14.99
- Superliminal – $15.99
- Falcon Age – $12.99
- John Wick Hex – $15.99
- Hades – $19.99
- Beyond Two Souls – $17.99
- Heavy Rain – $17.99
- Genesis Alpha One – $14.99
- Operencia – $26.99
- Outward – $15.99
- Walking Dead: Telltale Series – $29.99
- Shakedown Hawaii – $4.99
- Cardpocalypse – $17.49
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $14.99
- Observation – $12.49
- Griftlands – $12.74
- ReadySet Heroes – $9.99
- Trover Saves the Universe – $20.99
- Rebel Galaxy – $3.99
- Watch Dogs – $7.49
- Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – $15.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $14.99
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $6.59
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $8.99
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – $8.99
- Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49
- Jackbox Party Back 2 – $14.99
- Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24
- Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $14.99
- Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $19.49
- Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $20.99
- Anno 2205 – $9.99
- Slime Rancher – $7.99
- Ape Out – $7.49
- Farming Simulator 19 – $17.49
- Alan Wake – $4.49
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – $2.69
- Far Cry 3 – $7.99
- Far Cry 4 – $11.99
- Far Cry 5 – $14.99
- Far Cry New Dawn – $15.99
- Far Cry Primal – $5.99
- Hello Neighbor – $14.99
- Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99
- Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99
- South Park The Fractured But Whole – $12.49
- Darksiders – $3.99
- Darksiders II – $5.99
- Everything – $5.99
- For Honor – $13.19
- Steep – $7.49
- My Life at Portia – $14.99
- The Talos Principle – $9.99
- Vampyr – $14.99
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $14.99
- Trials Rising – $9.99
- Surviving Mars – $10.19
- The Crew 2 – $14.99
- Axiom Verge – $9.99
- Faeria – $9.99
- The Wolf Among Us – $7.49
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $20.09
- Kingdom New Lands – $3.74
- The Escapists – $4.49
- Monopoly Plus – $5.99
- Rayman Legends – $7.49
- Uno – $2.99
- Mutant Road Zero – $17.59
- Bad North – $8.99
- Faster Than Light – $2.49
- Oxenfree – $4.99
- Stories Untold – $2.49
- The Messenger – $9.99
- Thimbleweed Park – $7.99
- Tormentor x Punisher – $2.39
- Towerfall Ascension – $3.99
- Transistor – $4.99
- This War of Mine – $4.99
- Super Meat Boy – $2.99
- SUPERHOT – $12.49
- RUINER – $9.99
- GNOG – $3.99
- GONNER – $2.99
- Overlooked – $4.24
- Celeste – $6.79
- Into the Breach – $7.49
- Limbo – $2.29
- Fez – $4.99
- 7 Billion Humans – $7.49
- Enter the Gungeon – $7.49
- Human Resource Machine – $7.49
- INSIDE – $6.79
- Little Inferno – $5.99
- Minit – $4.99
- World of Goo – $7.49
- Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures – $10.19