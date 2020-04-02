Epic Games Store Spring Sale Begins

The Epic Games Store had an incredible holiday sale, and now they’re back with a spring sale that allows you to use any $10 coupons you’ve acquired then to save $10 on purchases $15 and above here. The spring sale has some massive savings for some of the biggest games on EGS, alongside some savings on lower-tier games as well.

Satisfactory – $26.95

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99

Borderlands 3 – $29.99

Detroit: Become Human – $35.99

Journey to the Savage Planet – $17.99

Control – $38.99

Mechwarrior 5 – $39.99

Zombie Army 4 – $42.49

The Outer Worlds – $38.99

Metro Exodus – $19.99

Phoenix Point – $29.99

The Division 2 – $9.89

Shenmue III – $24.99

Anno 1800 – $29.99

Ghostbusters Remastered – $9.99

Foregone – $22.49

Ancestors – $19.99

Yaga – $17.49

Atomicrops – $13.49

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – $22.49

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.79

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $19.79

Manifold Garden – $15.99

Tetris Effect – $27.99

Afterparty – $15.99

Kine – $14.99

Superliminal – $15.99

Falcon Age – $12.99

John Wick Hex – $15.99

Hades – $19.99

Beyond Two Souls – $17.99

Heavy Rain – $17.99

Genesis Alpha One – $14.99

Operencia – $26.99

Outward – $15.99

Walking Dead: Telltale Series – $29.99

Shakedown Hawaii – $4.99

Cardpocalypse – $17.49

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $14.99

Observation – $12.49

Griftlands – $12.74

ReadySet Heroes – $9.99

Trover Saves the Universe – $20.99

Rebel Galaxy – $3.99

Watch Dogs – $7.49

Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $15.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $6.59

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $8.99

Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49

Jackbox Party Back 2 – $14.99

Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24

Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $14.99

Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $19.49

Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $20.99

Anno 2205 – $9.99

Slime Rancher – $7.99

Ape Out – $7.49

Farming Simulator 19 – $17.49

Alan Wake – $4.49

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare – $2.69

Far Cry 3 – $7.99

Far Cry 4 – $11.99

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Far Cry New Dawn – $15.99

Far Cry Primal – $5.99

Hello Neighbor – $14.99

Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99

Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99

South Park The Fractured But Whole – $12.49

Darksiders – $3.99

Darksiders II – $5.99

Everything – $5.99

For Honor – $13.19

Steep – $7.49

My Life at Portia – $14.99

The Talos Principle – $9.99

Vampyr – $14.99

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $14.99

Trials Rising – $9.99

Surviving Mars – $10.19

The Crew 2 – $14.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Faeria – $9.99

The Wolf Among Us – $7.49

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $20.09

Kingdom New Lands – $3.74

The Escapists – $4.49

Monopoly Plus – $5.99

Rayman Legends – $7.49

Uno – $2.99

Mutant Road Zero – $17.59

Bad North – $8.99

Faster Than Light – $2.49

Oxenfree – $4.99

Stories Untold – $2.49

The Messenger – $9.99

Thimbleweed Park – $7.99

Tormentor x Punisher – $2.39

Towerfall Ascension – $3.99

Transistor – $4.99

This War of Mine – $4.99

Super Meat Boy – $2.99

SUPERHOT – $12.49

RUINER – $9.99

GNOG – $3.99

GONNER – $2.99

Overlooked – $4.24

Celeste – $6.79

Into the Breach – $7.49

Limbo – $2.29

Fez – $4.99

7 Billion Humans – $7.49

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

Human Resource Machine – $7.49

INSIDE – $6.79

Little Inferno – $5.99

Minit – $4.99

World of Goo – $7.49

Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures – $10.19