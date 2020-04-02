Fanatical Adventure Pick and Mix Bundle Now Available

A new adventure pick and mix bundle has hit Fanatical, and offers up some huge savings for fans of the genre. For $2.99, you can pick three games, for $3.99 you can get five games, and $4.99 gets you seven games. The games to choose from are Sexy Brutale, Bear With Me, Through the Woods, Fall of Light, Gurumin, Downfall, Unknown Fate, The Cat Lady, Sherlock Holmes vs. Jack the Ripper, Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles, Sherlock Holmes Nemesis, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, The Last Door, In Fear I Trust, The Samaritan Paradox, Cognition, Moebius, The Uncertain, and Cornerstone. The Sherlock Holmes games being available for such a low price is great, and you can never go wrong with Sexy Brutale.