Gigabyte Partners with G2 Esports to Help Redefine Professional Gaming Notebook

Gigabyte has announced a partnership with G2 Esports as it launches a new line of AORUS/AERO series of gaming notebooks. The AORUS line will be geared towards gamers while the AERO will be geared towards content creators. Gigabyte is the first manufacturer to launch a gaming notebook that includes an Intel i9/i7 H Series 8-core CPU and pair it with a NVIDIA GTX 2080 Super GPU. In collaboration with G2 Esports, new models include the flagship AORUS 17X desktop replacement notebook, and the AORUS 17G, and AORUS 15G high end models, each tailored to the needs of pro gamers.

One of the processors include is the Intel i9-10980HK, which is overclockable. The AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G are the lightest notebooks in the industry to feature true mechanical keyboards. AORUS has worked exclusively in partnership with mechanical switch manufacturer, OMRON, to minimize the size of mechanical switches while retaining its quality to create the world’s lightest mechanical keyboard notebook. AORUS will also include a standard 240hz display for all the models. Lastly, AORUS adopted its exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, ensuring that the hardware can perform at its full potential while maintaining stability.

The AERO receives a major upgrade includes enhancements across the entire line. The 15” AERO 15 OLED (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400), AERO 15, 17” AERO 17 HDR (Supports 4K resolution and HDR400) and AERO 17. In addition to CPU and GPU upgrades, cooling has also been improved through the WINDFORCE Infinity technology. AERO utilizes NVIDIA Studio drivers to optimize over 40 editing software packages that content creators often use for improved efficiency. These will include a 144hz display for content creators.

“The color display has always been GIGABYTE’s strong selling point,” says Chen. “Most of your average devices for commercial design use display panels with Delta E around 3. Displays with Delta E are considered high standard that people can hardly tell the color difference. GIGABYTE takes it one step further by working with Xrite Pantone, the authority in color display, implementing color calibration and achieves Delta E. Combined with the AMOLED 4K display and HDR True Black high contrast, colors and details can be better displayed, helping content creators flawlessly display their products.”

Pre-ordering of professional gaming notebooks AORUS 17X, AORUS 17G, AORUS 15G and the content creator AERO series are available April 2, with official sales starting April 15. Entry-level premium gaming models AORUS 5 & AORUS 7 are expected to launch in late April. The pricing for the AORUS 15 and 17 range from $1,699 to $3,799 while the AERO 15 and 17 range from $1,599 to $4,299. The entry level AORUS 5 and 7 will range from $1,299 to $1,599. You can check out more on these models here.