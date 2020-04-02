GungHo Releases First Animated Short for Ninjala

It’s only a couple of months before the Switch receives a new free-to-play multiplayer action game in the form of Ninjala, and GungHo Online appears to be going all-in for it. The developers released a CG animated short to help lead up to the game’s release, introducing us to the game’s world. And clocking in at around nine minutes, it’s quite a lengthy and action-packed short. As usual, you can check it out below, in all of its colorful glory.

After an a quick explanation of what happened with past ninjas in this universe, we cut to “Eagle City, Komerica” (which give off some Big Hero 6 vibes), and check in with Burton, Berecca, and Ron, three researchers for the WNA who are also descendants of ancient ninja, and who are trying to create “Ninja-Gum.” Without giving away a few twists, we get to see the game’s central Ninja-Gum mechanic and what it can do, allowing players and characters to climb all over any surfaces and craft weapons out of gum. It does a pretty impressive job of setting the stage, and given that this is Episode 0 with a “To Be Continued” tag, we can expect more episodes leading up to the game’s May 27 release, which will definitely be welcome.