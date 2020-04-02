HandyGames To Publish Unique Platformer Airhead

HandyGames have made notable moves in recent times towards finding unique and interesting games to publish, and now they have what may very well be one of their most eye-catching games. That would be Airhead, a metroidvania-style platformer from Copenhagen-based developers Octato. What separates this from similar platformers, you may ask? Well, the unique gameplay mechanic here ties into the story of two friends. And said friends happen to be a severed head and a headless body.

Yes, our two main characters are none other than Body and Head. As seen the trailer below, the two live in a dystopian alien world, and when the immobile Head has their air-pumping heart ripped out of them, it’s up to our protagonist, the mobile Body, to help them out. So Body has to carry Head everywhere, making sure to keep them inflated via various air tanks. And while Head can me pushed around or even taken away by mischievous enemies (and you will have to leave them behind at times), they also possess various skills such as the ability to become a balloon to ride around with or to emit lights that can scare off enemies. And throughout our duo’s journey, they’ll eventually discover the secrets behind this strange land.

So between the unique gameplay hook and an intriguing world with a dazzling art style, Airhead definitely has the makings of a sleeper hit. Unfortunately, despite the “Coming Soon” message in the trailer, it won’t be out until 2021. On the plus side, it appears to be aiming for a release on all major platforms, so everyone will have the chance to experience the surreal adventures of Body and Head.