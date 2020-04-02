New Razer Blade Laptop Offers 300hz Display

Razer has announced two versions of its latest Blade 15 laptop models. Being touted as the world’s smallest gaming laptop, Razer is backing quite a bit of punch in the 0.7 inch thin chassis. The new Blade 15 will come in both a base model and an advanced model. The base model includes a six-core Intel i7 10th generation processor, a NVIDIA GTX 2070 Super, 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB PCIe plus an open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Slot. The screen choices for the base include either OLED 4K or a 144hz FHD Matte display.

The advanced model really ups all the specs with supporting a 300hz FHD display. Users also have a choice of a 4K OLED touchscreen, but it will be significantly less in terms of refresh rate. This will come with an eight-core Intel i7 10th generation processor, a NVIDIA GTX 2080 Super, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe storage. For both models, dedicated ray tracing hardware enables fast real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions, and global illumination. Both also include Razer Chroma keyboards with the advanced model having per-key RGB lighting. The Razer Blade 15 weighs in at just 4.5 pounds. Pricing and availability have not been announced.