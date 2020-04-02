Terraria Hits 30 Million Units Sold, Developers Celebrate Launch of Newest Update

Terraria hit a major sales milestone recently with over 30 million units sold worldwide. Both Re-Logic and publishing partner 505 Games are understandably pleased with this achievement and are celebrating with the release of Terraria’s newest major update. This update (version 1.3.5), adds new furniture and armor sets to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and it marks first time that these console versions have achieved content version with their PC counterpart.

Terraria originally launched all the way back in 2011 and Re-Logic has continuous expanded and improved upon it ever since. It’s in the best state it’s ever been in at the moment, but its current size and depth may be a bit much for new players to get a handle on without some help. The game enjoys a great community of players, but Re-Logic and 505 Games have just released a new video designed to get newcomers up to speed without having to jump into reddit or discord. Check it out below!

Terraria is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.