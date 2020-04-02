The Last of Us Part II, Iron Man VR Delayed Until Further Notice

By

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed.

The two hotly anticipated games were scheduled for release in May, but will now release at an unknown time in the future. The cause of the delay? COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed the delay, stating the virus has made it impossible to provide a proper launch experience. No word on when we the games might actually release.

Naugthy Dog release their own tweet about the delay, reiterating what Sony said. They provided additional context saying they want everyone to experience the game at the same time.

This is the second delay for both The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR. Both games were initially announced for a February release before being pushed back to May. There’s no telling when we might finally get our hands on these titles.

We’ll let you know when Sony Interactive Entertainment announces new release dates for both titles.