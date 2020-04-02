The Last of Us Part II, Iron Man VR Delayed Until Further Notice

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed.

The two hotly anticipated games were scheduled for release in May, but will now release at an unknown time in the future. The cause of the delay? COVID-19, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed the delay, stating the virus has made it impossible to provide a proper launch experience. No word on when we the games might actually release.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Naugthy Dog release their own tweet about the delay, reiterating what Sony said. They provided additional context saying they want everyone to experience the game at the same time.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

This is the second delay for both The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR. Both games were initially announced for a February release before being pushed back to May. There’s no telling when we might finally get our hands on these titles.

We’ll let you know when Sony Interactive Entertainment announces new release dates for both titles.