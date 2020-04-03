Animal Crossing: New Horizons Latest Update Fixes Balloon Glitch

Since release, there has been a bug plaguing those trying to enjoy their lovely island life. While it wasn’t immediately apparent to those playing casually, this bug stopped the spawning of balloons if players completed the last Nook Miles objective. This became an even bigger issue the last couple days during the Bunny Day holiday, which requires the popping of balloons for recipes and certain eggs. Fortunately a hot fix released late last night has fixed the issue, and players can once again return to their life of popping balloons.