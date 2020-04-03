Cygames Shares Upcoming Monthly Plans for Dragalia Lost

Much like ever month, the update for what to expect for Dragalia Lost in April is now out! There are a handful of planned events for April including some new characters correlated to the current event, and a return of the Fire Emblem Heroes crossover towards the end of April. This will include a brand new character and unlocked spirals for some pre-existing ones. There’s also a discussion of difficulty as director Yuki Okada says while they have considered increasing the difficulty they want to ensure those with less skills in action RPGs are able to enjoy this mobile title.

All this and more is in the latest monthly update which can be read right here.