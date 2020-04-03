Genshin Impact gets Gorgeous Lantern Rite Trailer

Genshin Impact was originally pointed out for looking very similar to Nintendo’s own Breath of the Wild. But since this controversy has all but come and gone, the title has continued to see wonderfully unique trailer releases. The latest showcases a cut scene from the game of a Lantern Rite, seemingly some kind of festival that will be held during the story. While there isn’t a ton to go off of it’s a lovely look at what the title has in store for when it finally releases on console.

Genshin Impact is aiming to release this year for PS4, Switch, iOS, Android and PC. Check out the Lantern Rite trailer below: