NES Game Trophy Surpasses 600 Backers on Kickstarter

The NES is such a beloved system that indie developers still release titles for it. Trophy was created and developed by Gradual Games and is a love letter to the classic NES Mega Man and Capcom Disney titles. Players will choose which order they want to tackle the eight stages, each with a powerful boss before unlocking the final ninth, each stage filled with challenges that live up to the term NES hard. There is still some time left to contribute to the Kickstarter and get a ROM or physical NES cartridge of Trophy which is scheduled for a release in June.