PlatinumGames Teases Their Actual Final Announcement for Platinum 4

Like many around the world, PlatinumGames participated in April Fools with a fake game trailer that was presented as their final reveal for their Platinum 4 announcements. Many thought that this might have been the genuine last, but PlatinumGames has reassured people by informing them the last true announcement is coming. This has been designated as announcement number 5 and labeled as the ‘Bonus Stage’. While there’s no definitive date for release, we know it’ll be out by at least this year according to the updated site which lists its reveal as XX.XX.2020. We’ll be sure to update when the announcement drops, but those interested can check out the update website here.