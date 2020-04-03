Resident Evil 3 Remake Guide: Safe & Locker Combinations

There are a handful of safe and lockers to be found throughout the short Resident Evil 3 Remake campaign, but you’ll have to do some investigating how to unlock them. If you don’t want to put in the leg work, we have each of the answers so you can get the items right away. Oddly enough, most of the answers are the same as they were in Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Safe #1

Location: 3rd Floor Storage Room (Raccoon City)

Combo: 9 left, 1 right, 8 left

Reward: Dot Sight (Handgun)

Safe #2

Location: 1st Floor West Office RPD

Combo: 9 left, 15 right, 7 left

Reward: Hip Pouch (2 extra slots)

Safe #3

Location: 2nd Floor Nurses’ Station

Combo: 9 left, 3 right

Reward – Dual Magazine (Assault Rifle)

Locker #1

Location: 2nd Floor RPD Locker Room

Combo: CAP

Reward: Flash Bang

Locker #2

Location: 3rd Floor RPD Hallway

Combo: DCM

Reward: Assault Rifle Ammo (20)

Not a whole lot in Resident Evil 3 in terms of exploration, but these will make your adventure a little better. For more helpful tips for getting through the game, be sure to check our our Charlie Doll location guide here and our Nemesis boss guide here.