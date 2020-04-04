Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season Three Kicks Off Next Week

Just under two months ago, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare began its second season of content, which saw four new maps added for free, as well as new weapons and operators for those that bought the respective battle pass.

During that time, Infinity Ward also introduced the world to Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale experience, and now they fully plan on integrating that into its bimonthly update plan. Next week on April 8, both Modern Warfare and Warzone will kick off Season 3, which was teased via the tweet above. While more new maps, weapons and operators are all but guaranteed as part of the incoming season, it will be intriguing to see how this shift affects Warzone and its current map, Verdansk.

For more on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, be sure to check out our review.