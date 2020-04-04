Naughty Dog Shares New The Last of Us Part II Screenshots

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that two of its upcoming first party releases would be receiving indefinite delays due to ongoing events: Iron Man VR and The Last of Us Part II, both of which were originally scheduled to come out next month.

Now, as fans eagerly await news on the new launch date for both of these games, Naughty Dog has gone ahead and shared a few new looks at the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure game to compensate for the longer wait. As expected, the screenshots below primarily feature the protagonist Ellie, but also include fresh peeks at Joel, Tommy and one other mysterious character.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the latest on the release date for The Last of Us Part II on PS4.