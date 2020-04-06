First Inside Xbox of 2020 Featuring Grounded Streams Tomorrow

After Nintendo hosted their first proper (mini) Nintendo Direct of the year last week, eyes have now turned towards Microsoft and Sony for each of their first live streamed presentations of 2020.

It looks like Microsoft will be up first, as their Inside Xbox series will be returning tomorrow at 2 PM PT to present new and first looks at a variety of first and third-party games. In the initial announcement, Microsoft confirmed that there will not be any Xbox Series X news outside of a discussion of the previously revealed specs of the next-gen platform, but there will be new info on Grounded, Gears Tactics and Sea of Theives, alongside new Game Pass titles and some “surprises” from the ID@Xbox team. Immediately after the presentation, there will be an extended look at Grounded’s singleplayer gameplay with developers at Obsidian, which will mark the first look at direct gameplay from the miniaturized survival game after its reveal last year.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the news to emerge out of tomorrow’s Inside Xbox.