Saints Row: The Third Remastered Announced for Consoles, PC

Deep Silver today announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The classic third entry in the Saints Row franchise is getting a new lease on life this May. Lovingly remastered by Sperasoft, Saints Row: The Third Remastered includes all the hilarity and mayhem of the original release bundled into a complete package. This includes the base game, all three expansion packs, and more than 30 pieces of DLC for only $39.99.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered puts you in the roll of the Boss of the Third Street Saints. Now famous, their dominance comes into question when a force known as the Syndicate attempt to overthrow you. Defiant as ever, the Boss and his homies take the fight to Steelport in an attempt to destroy the Syndicate and reclaim their dominance. To do that, you’ll skydive, defeat a Mexican wrestling gang, do battle with the military, and pariticpate in more ridiculous scenarios.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is out May 22 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. To learn more about the remaster, be sure to check out our in-depth preview.